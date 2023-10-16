Louisiana OMV offering free enrollment to identity protection service
Louisiana OMV offering free enrollment to identity protection service
Louisiana OMV offering free enrollment to identity protection service
Ford Protect offers off-road insurance for the Bronco and Bronco Sport. As usual, read the small print before buying.
Rick and Morty return with some slight changes in Season 7 to the smash hit sci-fi series.
Netflix is beginning to test its cloud gaming service in the U.S. With its cloud gaming service, Netflix now allows members to play its games on smart TVs and TV-connected devices, like Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku and others, by using their mobile phone as the gaming controller. The company first signaled its plans to enter the cloud gaming market last fall, when Netflix VP of Games Mike Verdu told the audience at TechCrunch Disrupt that it was exploring such an offering.
Google is challenging proposed laws that would require online services to implement age checks in a new framework that theorizes how technology companies should approach children's safety online. The framework, titled the "Legislative Framework to Protect Children and Teens Online," is the tech giant's response to congressional child online safety proposals. In its set of principles, Google dismisses policies that would require online services to verify the age of their users before allowing them access to their platforms.
Colson along with show co-star Theresa Plaisance are focused on becoming “the faces of the league” even though, as the show description claims, “no one asked them to.”
Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle company Archer Aviation plans to start air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi in 2026, making the city its first international market outside the United States. From there, Archer plans to launch an air taxi service across the United Arab Emirates as part of the company's recently signed memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The plans for UAE air taxi development come off the back of the California-based company's $142 million deal in August to provide up to six of its "Midnight" aircraft to the U.S. Air Force.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
From banding together with other parents to create tech-free "nests" to setting strict rules around screens, some families are cracking down on social media.
It is fitting that, in their transition to adulthood, the National Venture Capital Association's (NVCA) Model Legal Documents (the “Model Docs”) for venture capital financing transactions have not only undergone their most substantial revisions since inception, but also reflect the more relaxed vibe of someone who has just had their first tequila shot (see, e.g., the revisions to the IP reps and required disclosures in the Model Stock Purchase Agreement). The NVCA recently posted the 12th update to the Model Docs since they were first published in 2003. The Model Docs are both free and excellent.
Google Pixel 8 bundles are up to 25 percent off at Amazon, meaning you can effectively get a Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro for free.
With an AI riding shotgun, the pilots of tomorrow will have fewer minutia to split their attention between while in the air.
He was released on a $1,000 bond by a district court judge.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton is asking Alphabet to be "very vigilant" when it comes to Israel-Hamas-related content posted on YouTube.
2014 horror classic will be one of the free titles on the Epic Games Store from October 19 to 26.
The news follows shortly after Netflix ended its DVD delivery service.
GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise has opened its robotaxi service to users in Houston — an expansion that comes amid increasing criticism of the company's operations in San Francisco, it's first launch city. Cruise said it will operate seven days a week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in about 11 square miles of sprawling Houston, including Downtown, Midtown, East Downtown, Montrose, Hyde Park and River Oaks neighborhoods. Cruise has about 400 vehicles spread across Austin, Houston, Phoenix and San Francisco.
Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Threads is rolling out two new features starting today: an edit button and the option to post voice clips.
Highly qualified teachers can qualify for up to $17,500 in loan cancellation through the federal Teacher Loan Forgiveness program.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise won a significant victory in his quest to become speaker as he gained the support of a majority of House Republicans and overcame a challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan.
Investing apps help anyone access the stock market to make trades. Alpaca, a San Mateo-based startup, offers stock and crypto brokerage trading services via API that enables investing fintech companies and others to embed this functionality into their apps. Today, the startup announced it has secured $15 million in the form of a convertible note from Japanese financial firm SBI Group.