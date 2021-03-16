Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $53.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

LPX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.57, up 655.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $926 million, up 58.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion, which would represent changes of +37.35% and -2.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.22% higher. LPX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LPX has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.86.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

