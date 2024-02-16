Louisiana poised to increase ways to execute condemned prisoners to carry out death penalty

Louisiana is poised to add electrocution and nitrogen gas to its legal methods of executing prisoners sentenced to the death penalty when it begins a legislative Special Session Monday with a long list of bills filed in an effort to reduce crime.

Republican Hammond Rep. Nicholas Muscarello Jr. said his House Bill 6 is designed to provide justice and closure for victims and their surviving families.

Louisiana is one of 27 states where the death penalty still exists, though it's been 13 years since a prisoner was executed because corrections officials say they've been unable to secure the drugs necessary to execute the condemned inmates through legal injection, the only legal method available now.

"This debate isn't about the legality of the death penalty, that's been decided," Muscarello said in an interview with USA Today Network. "This is about following through on commitments we've made to victims and their families.

"Many of these families hang their hat on these commitments," he said.

The bill would also shield companies or compound pharmacists from public exposure if they provide the drugs for lethal injection, which would still be the preferred method of execution in Muscarello's legislation. Many companies and pharmacists don't won't to be publicly associated with executing prisoners.

Muscarello carried a similar bill in 2019 without success, but this time it's supported by new Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, who placed it in his order for the three-week Special Session.

Landry said Louisiana owes it to victims and their families to resume executions.

"There are a lot of families that live a nightmare each and every day over the tragic and senseless violence that has occurred to their loved ones," Landry said during a recent press conference. "Families deserve their day of justice."

The state last carried out an execution on January 7, 2010, putting Gerald Bordelon to death by lethal injection after he waved his appeals. His execution was the 28th in Louisiana in the modern era of the death penalty.

Landry, who while he was attorney general called for executions by hangings, firing squads and electrocution if lethal injection isn't available, said during a 2019 hearing justice is being denied as long as death row inmates continue "to live and breathe" in Louisiana.

The governor noted in his press conference that "states around us are finding ways and methods to execute those who have been convicted and sentenced."

That was a reference to Alabama, where earlier this month the state executed Kenneth Smith by requiring him to breathe pure nitrogen gas to cause oxygen deprivation. It was the first time the method was used in the U.S.

Alabama officials called the execution humane, but opponents related it to torture.

Louisiana has about 60 prisoners on death row.

The statue of former Gov. Huey Long overlooks the Louisiana State Capitol that he built. Pictured here Spring 2023.

Landry called the death sentences a "contractual obligation to victims."

"I and the Legislature are going to fulfill our commitments," he said.

Annual efforts by some state lawmakers to abolish the death penalty have failed to gain any traction.

Sister Helen Prejean of Louisiana, whose decades-long crusade to abolish the death penalty was most famously illustrated in her best-selling book "Dead Man Walking," has been among those crusading against the death penalty in her home state.

"In our Catholic faith we are pro-life not just for innocents but for the guilty," she said at the Louisiana Capitol in 2022. "We need to be a real pro-life state. No matter how grave the crime we can't entrust the government with the ability to take lives."

But there are others of the Christian faith who argue scripture supports the death penalty. That was also the case in 2019 when the Rev. Will Hall, a Baptist minister, said: "There are times when this punishment is appropriate."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

