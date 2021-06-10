Louisiana police probing unit involved in Ronald Greene case for excessive force, racism- AP

·1 min read

Reuters) - The Louisiana State Police unit involved in the deadly May 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene is under investigation over whether its officers are systematically targeting Black motorists for abuse, the Associated Press reported https://apnews.com/article/la-state-wire-louisiana-death-of-ronald-greene-arrests-4a47c5e0ef720019d15818cf32eb2a2a on Wednesday.

The unit is being investigated by a secret internal panel that was set up in response to the death of Greene, 49, and three other cases of stopping Black men, AP reported, citing four people familiar with the panel's existence.

Louisiana State Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The seven-member panel investigating the unit has begun to review thousands of bodycam videos from the past two years involving a dozen troopers, at least four of whom were involved in Greene's arrest, the report said. No troopers have been charged in Greene's arrest.

It added that investigators were looking for signs of excessive force, examining whether troopers showed racist tendencies and whether they used means to hide evidence.

Greene's death further fueled a national debate over police brutality, especially against Black men, after police bodycam video showed officers punching and dragging him. One officer shocked him with a stun gun.

Footage also showed Greene leading police on a high-speed chase, then crashing his car. An autopsy showed that he had alcohol and cocaine in his system and suffered multiple injuries from the crash as well as injuries from a physical struggle.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • UN official: Key committee says 350,000 in famine in Tigray

    A high-level U.N.-led committee that focuses on rapid responses to humanitarian crises estimates that some 350,000 people in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are facing famine conditions, a U.N. official said late Wednesday. The estimate was presented at a meeting on Monday of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, comprising 18 U.N. and non-U.N. organizations that is chaired by U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also attended, the official said.

  • OAS mission visits Haiti amid concerns of violence, chaos

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A mission from the Organization of American States arrived in Haiti on Tuesday amid concerns over what it called the country’s grave political, security and human rights situation. The OAS said the three-day trip is aimed at securing free and fair elections scheduled for September and November as President Jovenel Moïse continues to rule by decree for more than a year. The trip comes amid a sharp increase in coronavirus cases across Haiti and a resurgence in gang violence in the capital of Port-au-Prince that recently displaced hundreds of families, some of whom are living in public parks and outdoor sports fields.

  • Text of George Floyd police reform bill being circulated as lawmakers make progress

    Sen.Dick Durbin, D-Ill., also appeared to confirm the circulation of a draft of the bill when asked Wednesday afternoon.

  • Biden embraces a Trump policy in backing Arab-Israeli deals

    The Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel and working to strengthen existing deals after last month's devastating war in the Gaza Strip interrupted those diplomatic efforts. The embrace of the so-called Abraham Accords is a rare carryover of a signature Trump administration policy by President Joe Biden and other Democrats. The Trump administration put U.S. clout and incentives into landing the country-by-country pacts by four Arab states last year, easing enmity and isolation for the Jewish state in the Middle East that had dated back to Israel's 1948 founding.

  • EXPLAINER: The differences between Democrats' 2 voting bills

    The Democratic Party's hopes of passing a massive overhaul of elections may have suffered a fatal blow when West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin became the first member of the party to say he wouldn't support it, ensuring the bill, known as HR1, would not pass the Senate. Instead, Manchin prefers an update to the Voting Rights Act known as HR4, or the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late congressman and civil rights leader. HR1 is an ambitious proposal that would transform every aspect of elections and campaigns across the country, including how they're financed.

  • Biden warns Russia against 'harmful activities' at start of first official trip

    Mr Biden, making his first overseas trip as president, is seeking to bolster ties with US allies.

  • Hearing set on plea deal in prison administrator's killing

    A hearing has been set to discuss a plea deal for a Tennessee prison inmate charged with killing a corrections administrator during a 2019 escape attempt, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Lauderdale County District Attorney Mark Davidson told The Associated Press that a hearing has been scheduled for Monday in the case of Curtis Ray Watson. In an email, Davidson declined to discuss any details about the possible plea deal.

  • TESLA Scraps Plans to Make Model S Plaid+, Shares Rise

    TESLA (TSLA) revealed that it has abandoned its plans to develop Model S Plaid+, the most expensive upgraded version of its sedan. Following the announcement, shares of the company increased 1% to close at $605.13 on June 7. TESLA CEO Elon Musk commented, “Model S goes to Plaid speed this week. Plaid+ is cancelled. No need, as Plaid is just so good.” He added that the upgraded version was cancelled as Plaid itself could go from 0 to 60mph in less than 2 seconds. (See TESLA stock analysis on TipR

  • Marine Corps fires general over deadly training accident

    The Marine Corps fired a two-star general who oversaw a division that experienced a deadly training accident off San Clemente Island in California last summer.

  • 10 Biggest Cryptocurrency Predictions in 2021

    In this article we discuss the 10 biggest cryptocurrency predictions in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these predictions, go directly to the 5 Biggest Cryptocurrency Predictions in 2021. Cryptocurrencies have widely been hailed as the future of finance across the globe but the price volatility surrounding these digital offerings still […]

  • Lady Nourse: ‘The stain of these disgusting allegations will last for the rest of my life’

    Lavinia Nourse is reeling with what she calls “post traumatic stress disorder”. Until late 2017, she led the gilded life you might imagine of the wife of one of England’s leading judges. She was popular in legal and political circles in London, and in the racing town of Newmarket, near the Nourses’ handsome 18th century house, set in gardens she designed herself. Besides being a gregarious host throughout her husband, Sir Martin Nourse’s distinguished career at the Bar and Bench, she was widely

  • Boston leadership tangled in series of scandals

    Boston’s leaders are scrambling to tamp down a series of political crises. The acting mayor just fired the new police commissioner. Two school committee members abruptly quit after exchanging a series of racially charged text messages.

  • Andrew Yang's change on whether identity politics loses elections

    The Democratic candidate for NYC mayor has leaned heavily into his Asian American heritage, a sharp departure from a previous claim that "identity politics" sowed division.

  • Aung San Suu Kyi formally charged with corruption by Myanmar military junta

    Myanmar's deposed elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other detained officials have been formally charged by the military junta, state media reported Thursday morning local time.Details: "The Anti-Corruption Commission has inspected corruption cases against ex-state counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. She was found guilty of committing corruption using her rank," the military said in a statement, per Bloomberg, which notes she could face up to 15 years in prison for the offense. Stay on top of the

  • Israeli military lifts veil on mystery jailhouse death

    An Israeli military intelligence officer who died in prison had deliberately endangered a "big secret", the top general said on Wednesday, lifting the veil on a mystery gripping the country. The military has said he had served in a technological unit and had been under indictment for security offences that did not entail spying for foreign powers. The death - which the military described as following a sudden illness - was being investigated, he added.

  • How to Drive Safely During a Flash Flood Warning

    “People underestimate the force and power of water.”

  • Police: 2 Mississippi residents arrested in Idaho after erratic driving, firing of gun

    A vehicle on Interstate 84 was seen swerving Tuesday and a passenger was seen with a firearm, according to witnesses and authorities.

  • Another official resigns over censored Memorial Day speech

    Both organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony have now resigned under pressure after they silenced a retired U.S. Army officer’s microphone while he was talking about how freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers just after the Civil War. Cindy Suchan, chair of the Memorial Day parade committee and president of the Hudson American Legion Auxiliary, stepped down nearly a week after the ceremony, the Akron Beacon Journal reported Tuesday. Suzette Heller, department adjutant for the American Legion Department of Ohio, said she was told Sunday that Suchan had resigned.

  • Doctor falsely tells Ohio lawmakers covid shot magnetises people as state grapples with anti-vaxx movement

    Dr Sherri Tenpenny was praised by Republican lawmakers

  • Samuel Olson: Autopsy reveals cause of death of five-year-old who was found in a plastic box in a hotel room

    Harris County prosecutor says murder or capital murder investigation is pending in case