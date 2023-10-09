Louisiana Principal Apologizes for Punishing Twerking Student

The principal of a Louisiana high school is rescinding the punishment he gave a senior after video circulated showing her twerking at a party after homecoming. Walker High Principal Jason St. Pierre also says he was wrong to ask Kaylee Timonet if she was “walking with the Lord,” The Livingston Parish News reports. St. Pierre removed Timonet from student government and withdrew endorsements for college scholarships after the video became public. While he is now reversing course, Timonet says the scholarship deadline has passed.

