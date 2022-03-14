Louisiana program to put convicted felons in schools as teachers suspended

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that they will be suspending 'Mister Coffee Bean' program before its debut.

This program was designed to place trained convicted felons in elementary schools in Caddo Parish.

"I had to do all I could to put a stop to something that would have placed young children at risk," Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said.

The program was designed to educate a select number of felony inmates. Upon graduation, the inmates would be placed into elementary schools as certified teachers.

"I’m all for reducing recidivism," Prator said. "But our children are too precious to be part of an experimental initiative. Protecting our children must remain a priority."

In February, the Louisiana Department of Corrections asked officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to identify Caddo Correctional Center inmates for the 'Mister Coffee Bean' program.

Upon receiving the request, Prator swiftly notified the Caddo Parish School Board, the LSA, legislators and the public about the program. The sheriff said his participation in 'Mister Coffee Bean' would have been against his sworn duty to serve and protect.

On March 11, Secretary James Le Blanc of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections informed the LSA that it will discontinue the 'Mister Coffee Bean' program throughout the state due to concerns brought up by the LSA and numerous legislators.

"I am relieved state officials listened and pulled the plug on this program," Prator said.

