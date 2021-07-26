Louisiana Rep. Higgins says he, wife, son have coronavirus

FILE - Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 14, 2021. Higgins, who represents southwest Louisiana, said he, his wife and son have contracted the coronavirus. Higgins made the announcement Sunday, July 25, 2021 on his Facebook page. The Republican representative said he and his wife previously contracted the virus in 2020 but said this time around was much more difficult. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, a critic of mask mandates and public health restrictions during the pandemic, said he, his wife and son have contracted the coronavirus.

He made the announcement on Facebook Sunday night. He said he and his wife had been infected last year, but this time around is much more difficult. He has not said whether he has been vaccinated.

“This episode is far more challenging. It has required all my devoted energy,” he said. “We are all under excellent care, and our prognosis is positive.”

Higgins is the second member of Congress to announce in the last week that they'd contracted the virus. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Republican who represents parts of southwest Florida, said July 19 that he had tested positive. Buchanan said he had been fully vaccinated and was experiencing mild symptoms.

Higgins has said he doesn't support mask mandates or mandatory vaccines. In a May Facebook post, Higgins said: “If you want to get vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don't, then don't. That's your right as a free American.”

Louisiana is struggling with a fourth surge of the coronavirus, with the delta variant sending case numbers skyrocketing and hospital COVID wards filling up again.

Elsewhere in the Louisiana delegation, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died December 29 at the age of 41 from COVID-19 complications. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise waited until July 18 to get vaccinated, saying he thought he had immunity because he tested positive awhile back for coronavirus antibodies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana Republican Lawmaker Says He Has COVID for the Second Time: 'Far More Challenging'

    "I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID," Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins wrote Sunday on Facebook, adding that he and his wife previously had COVID last January

  • Rep. Higgins says he has COVID-19, describes second bout as 'far more challenging'

    Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins has announced his second diagnosis with the coronavirus, revealing that this bout is more severe than his first.

  • 8 US attorney picks by Biden would include historic firsts

    President Joe Biden is nominating eight new leaders for U.S. attorney positions across the country, including in the office overseeing the prosecutions of hundreds of defendants charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The nominees announced by the White House on Monday come as the Justice Department is continuing to round out its leadership team under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who traveled to Chicago last week to announce an initiative to crack down on gun trafficking corridors. The Justice Department's 93 U.S. attorneys, who are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their respective districts, are likely to be central to efforts to combat violent crime.

  • Senate negotiators at odds over final details of infrastructure deal

    A Democratic source close to the talks said Democratic senators and White House officials made a "global offer" to GOP negotiators Sunday.

  • Biden to tout bipartisan roots of Americans with Disabilities Act

    President Biden will highlight the bipartisan roots of the Americans with Disabilities Act when he holds a Rose Garden event Monday with Vice President Harris to mark the law's 31st anniversary. What to watch: Biden, a co-sponsor of the bill as a senator, will say that the ADA was a Democratic bill signed into law by a Republican president, George H.W. Bush, who was surrounded by both Democrats and Republicans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Health experts: Delta variant, lack of vaccinations main factor in COVID surge

    About 16% of unvaccinated Americans polled said they probably will get the vaccine.

  • ‘Civil rights crisis’: Local leaders seek federal investigation of Kansas City police

    “It has no accountability to our community; it has lost the community’s confidence,” the Jackson County prosecutor said of the KCPD.

  • NHL draft 2021: First-round picks, scouting reports of the players selected

    Scouting reports of every player taken in the first round of the 2021 NHL draft -- from the Sabres at No. 1 to the Blackhawks at No. 32.

  • Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft are cracking down on white supremacist groups like the Proud Boys and 3 Percenters

    Groups like the Proud Boys will be added to a shared database that also tracks known terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda and Hamas.

  • Jupiter Retrograde Is Entering Aquarius—Here's What This Means

    Lucky days are heading your way.

  • Radio host skeptical of COVID vaccine is fighting for his life with virus, family says

    The Tennessee-based syndicated radio host recently revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis.

  • Tesla beats profit and revenue estimates, delays Semi launch

    Excluding items, Tesla posted a profit of $1.45 per share, easily topping analyst expectations for a profit of 98 cents per share. Tesla said operating income increased mainly due to volume growth and cost reduction, which offset "additional supply chain costs, lower regulatory credit revenue" and other items including $23 million in losses on investment in cryptocurrency bitcoin.

  • Biden: Dreamers need 'pathway to citizenship'

    Known as 'dreamers,' many of those who grew up in the U.S. are currently protected from deportation by an Obama-era executive order known as 'Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals' or DACA.But their legal status remains subject to change without legislative action by Congress, and Democrats and Republicans have found little common ground in pursuit of immigration reform.

  • Italy Will Require COVID Passes for Restaurants, Museums, and More

    The passes are meant to allow people to do the things they enjoy "with the assurance they won't be next to contagious people," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

  • Germans divided over restrictions for the unvaccinated

    German politicians were deeply divided Sunday over a warning by Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff that restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if COVID-19 infection numbers reach new heights in the coming months. Chief of staff Helge Braun told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he doesn’t expect another coronavirus-related lockdown in Germany. Braun said getting vaccinated is important to protect against severe disease and because “vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people.”

  • Critical race theory founders respond to GOP attacks

    In a recent interview with the Washington Post, some of the founders of critical race theory discussed GOP attacks on their discipline, characterizing them as part of a political charade. State of play: Cracking down on the teaching of critical race theory—which holds that racism is baked into the formation of the nation and is ingrained in the legal, financial, and education systems—has become a popular talking point among some Republicans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Biden celebrates Americans with Disabilities Act

    President Joe Biden celebrated the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Monday and announced new guidance suggesting long-term COVID-19 could be considered a disability in some cases under federal civil rights laws. (July 26)

  • Conservative Radio Host and Vaccine Skeptic Phil Valentine 'Very Sick' With COVID

    Conservative radio host Phil Valentine, who had voiced skepticism about the COVID vaccine as an on-air host on Nashville's WTN-FM, has been hospitalized for the past two weeks battling COVID-19. His family has now turned to social media to get the word out about vaccination. Valentine remained in critical condition on Sunday after receiving remdesivir injections and oxygen treatments, WTN reported. And while three weeks Valentine produced skeptical Facebook posts like this one -- "Common sense t

  • Staley feels no added pressure as first Black US hoops coach

    At the Tokyo Games her focus is on guiding the U.S. to a seventh consecutive gold medal. The American have dominated the sport and Staley has had a hand in setting that standard. As a player 25 years ago, she was a member of the 1996 Olympic team.

  • Lexington COVID update: More coronavirus patients seek treatment at local hospitals

    “In general, the vast majority and the sickest of our patients are the unvaccinated,” said Kristi Willett, a spokesperson for UK HealthCare