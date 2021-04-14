Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow joins Congress, narrowing Democrats' advantage

MONROE, Louisiana — Rep.-elect Julia Letlow will be sworn into Congress on Wednesday, her staff confirmed to USA Today Network.

Letlow will be the first Republican woman from Louisiana to serve in Congress and the first woman to represent the state in Congress since former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu in 2015.

"I'm ready to go to work," Letlow, R-Start, said in a recent interview with USA Today Network. "I can't get there fast enough."

With Leltlow's arrival, the Democrats' whisker-thin margin in the House shrinks to 218-212, which means they can afford no more than two defections on party-line votes. That could prove consequential on legislation such as President Joe Biden's infrastructure bills that few Republicans — if any — are expected to support.

Five House seats are vacant, including three made so by House members who moved into roles in the Biden administration.

Julia Letlow

Letlow will represent Louisiana's 24-parish 5th Congressional District. Monroe and Alexandria are the population hubs of the district, but it meanders into Acadiana to take in part of Opelousas and into the Florida parishes all the way to Bogalusa.

Letlow is coming off a landslide win in the March 20 primary election, with 65% of the vote.

Letlow's story gained national attention after her husband Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died in December from COVID-19 complications before he could take office.

Louisiana Republican Reps. Mike Johnson and Steve Scalise, members of the steering committee for committee assignments, said they have reserved a spot on the House Agriculture committee for Letlow.

"She'll be able to make a strong impact," Johnson told USA Today Network.

Letlow said she and Luke's children — Jeremiah, 3, and Jacqueline, 1 — will often commute with her to Washington along with a nanny who has helped care for them during the past year.

"We're still working out the logistics," she said. "But we also have a lot of support from family with both sets of grandparents."

Letlow said she isn't intimidated by the task ahead.

"I truly believe everything has prepared me for this moment," she said. "I'm confident and ready to serve. I'm up to the task."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana.

Contributing: Ledyard King, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow takes seat in Congress