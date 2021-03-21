Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow Wins House Seat Husband Won before COVID Death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Republican Julia Letlow won a special election to replace her late husband Luke Letlow in Congress on Saturday after he died from COVID complications in December.

Luke Letlow, a Republican, was elected in a special race in December but died on December 29 at age 41, five days before he was set to be sworn in.

Julia Letlow defeated eleven candidates to become the first Republican congresswoman from Louisiana.

“This is an incredible moment, and it is truly hard to put into words,” Letlow said in a statement after her win. “What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana’s 5th District.”

Letlow won 65 percent of the vote to represent the 5th District, which covers all or part of 24 parishes, including the cities of Alexandria and Monroe. Democrat Sandra “Candy” Christophe received roughly 27 percent of the vote — candidates of all parties compete against each other in Louisiana primaries, with a runoff election held if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

Letlow had received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and the state GOP. She raised more than $680,000 for the race, more money than all of the other candidates combined.

On Saturday as voters cast their ballots, Trump called Letlow “outstanding and so necessary to help save our Second Amendment, at the border, and for our military and vets.”

“Louisiana, get out and vote today — she will never disappoint! Julia has my complete and total endorsement,” he said.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.,) congratulated the congresswoman-elect, saying in a statement she “offered a message that united Louisiana voters and defied predictions by winning this special election outright with a clear majority — a remarkable accomplishment among a field of 12 candidates.

“As Julia succeeds her late husband and our friend, Luke, we look forward to welcoming her to Congress, where her expertise in higher education will help us continue to deliver solutions for America,” he added.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Julia Letlow wins Louisiana congressional seat, CBS News projects

    Luke Letlow was set to succeed Representative Ralph Abraham, but died of COVID-19 complications before he could be sworn in.

  • Julia Letlow wins Louisiana special election to replace husband in Congress who died from COVID-19

    Julia Letlow made history Saturday as the first Republican woman elected to Congress from Louisiana, replacing her late husband who died from complications related to COVID-19. Letlow, a 40-year-old university administrator who wrote a doctoral dissertation on grief, easily won against 11 other contenders in the race for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District seat. "What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana's 5th District."

  • Voters in Louisiana head to polls to fill two congressional seats

    Voters in Louisiana are casting their ballots Saturday to fill two open congressional seats. One district was previously held by Cedric Richmond, who now works in the Biden administration. The other was left vacant when former congressman-elect Luke Letlow died from complications from the coronavirus before he could be sworn in. Tyler Pager, a White House reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBSN's Nikki Battiste to discuss the two jungle primaries.

  • GOP's Julia Letlow elected to House seat initially won by late husband who died of COVID-19

    Republican Julia Letlow won a special election Saturday in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, capturing more than 50 percent of the vote, which allowed her to avoid a runoff. The seat Letlow was vying for was won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, last year, shortly before he died of complications from COVID-19 in December. He was never sworn in to Congress. "What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana's 5th district," Letlow said in a statement after her victory. Elsewhere in Louisiana, Democratic State Senators Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson qualified for a runoff vote on April 24 that will determine who replaces former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) in the state's 2nd Congressional District. Richmond is now a senior adviser to President Biden. Carter, who has Richmond's endorsement, won 36 percent of the vote and Petersen picked up 23 percent in the safely blue district. The runoff may be hard-fought, The New York Times writes, "given the intensity and history" of the candidates' political rivalry. Read more at The New York Times and NBC News. More stories from theweek.comSusan Collins is baffled as to why the White House 'would want to alienate' herMatthew McConaughey for governor?5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threat

  • More Cubans making dangerous crossing to America amid worsening economic crisis, says US Coast Guard

    Amid fallout from economic crisis, number of individuals intercepted by US officials nears almost half of previous fiscal year

  • Marsha Blackburn says border situation 'outrageous': Dems have no control

    Tennessee senator says on 'FOX News Live' that Biden administration 'rolled out the welcome mat.'

  • Fun Fact: These 7 Vitamins Can Solve Your Acne Problems

    Achieve clearer skin.

  • Here's how long the Detroit Red Wings expect to be without their most important player

    The Detroit Red Wings say goalie Jonathan Bernier could heal quickly – or maybe not - after suffering a lower body injury in Thursday's win at LCA.

  • Wiggins scores 40 as short-handed Warriors beat Grizzlies

    Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 40 points, Jordan Poole added 25 while starting in place of injured Stephen Curry, and the short-handed Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-103 on Friday night in the first of back-to-back meetings between the teams. Damion Lee had 21 points, also a season best, as the Warriors won their third in the last four games despite missing several key players. “It was fantastic, just the effort,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • "One-in-100-year event": Thousands told to evacuate as Australia hit by record rains, flooding

    Australia's east coast is being hit by record rainfall, with flood warnings issued and a natural disaster declared for parts of the most populous state, New South Wales (NSW).Details: NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian told a briefing Sunday western Sydney faced a flooding event not seen for half a century, while parts of the Mid North Coast were facing a "one-in-100-year event."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Like atmospheric taps, Australia currently has two main sources of moisture: a tropical low over northern #WA, and a coastal trough off #NSW.These two moisture feeds (green/white shades in 🛰️loop) are merging, and will create a multi-state rain and storm band from Monday. pic.twitter.com/Zuusg3QQTr— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) March 21, 2021 Thousands are under evacuation orders in NSW. "Potentially another 4,000 people may be asked to evacuate in and around ... parts of western Sydney," Berejiklian added.NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told a briefing Sunday that 16 natural disaster declarations had been issued in NSW, and there could yet be more.Of note: Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Sky News Sunday the floods would impact the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. "Clearly there will be expected disruptions for many freight and logistic movements across NSW as a result of these floods," he said.What they're saying: The Australian Bureau of Meteorolgy's (BOM) Agata Imielska told reporters the NSW Mid North Coast and Hunter regions had already seen rainfall records broken on Saturday by up to nearly eight inches."It's a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen," Imielska said.While no deaths had been reported from the flooding, Elliott said "we are moving closer and closer to the inevitable fatality."The big picture: Much of Australia is being hit by heavy rains or under severe weather warnings. The state of Queensland was also at risk from flash-flooding, with 4.5 inches of rain falling in some parts Sunday.The usually dry central Australia was another region facing flash-flooding threats from heavy rains. Flashback: A year ago, Australia was reeling from catastrophic bushfires.#NSWRFS crews are assisting #NSWSES in a number of ways from clearing blocked drains to removing fallen trees and even flood rescue operations, as was undertaken yesterday in the Taree area. Stay safe and up to date by following @BOM_NSW and @NSWSES. (Video: Kathryn Elizabeth). pic.twitter.com/EFo3aokDXA— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 21, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Gleeson’s Guarantees: Best March Madness bets for Sunday’s second-round action

    SportsPulse: Scott Gleeson picked Virginia to win it all in 2019. He called Loyola-Chicago as a Cinderella in 2018. Now he's ready to give you his guarantees for Sunday's action.

  • "He's dead wrong": Fauci clashes with Rand Paul about masks

    Fauci and Paul faced off in a Senate COVID hearing about whether it's "theater" to keep wearing a mask after being vaccinated.

  • Study: Ancient Animal Burial Ground Shows Egyptians Had Pets

    Previously, it was thought that people in ancient times usually only had animals to help humans do jobs.

  • Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club partially closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

    Former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, club has been partially closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

  • U.S.-China high-level talks to wrap up after acrimonious opening

    Senior U.S. and Chinese officials are set to conclude their talks in Alaska on Friday after a dramatic opening round laid bare the depth of tensions between the world's two largest economies at the outset of the Biden administration. The run-up to the talks in Anchorage, which followed visits by U.S. officials to allies Japan and South Korea, was marked by a flurry of moves by Washington that showed it was taking a tough stance, as well as by blunt talk from Beijing warning the United States to discard illusions that it would compromise. After pointed opening remarks https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2LH0A5 on Thursday from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about China's challenge to a rules-based international order, China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi lashed out with a speech criticizing U.S. democracy, and foreign and trade policies.

  • Miami Beach mayor declares emergency as 'wall-to-wall' crowds descend on city, sparking virus fears

    Miami Beach, Florida, Mayor Dan Gelber on Saturday declared a state of emergency, set an 8 p.m. curfew, and closed roads in the entertainment district as large crowds arrived in the city, sparking fears of another coronavirus surge. Law enforcement officials said people flocked to Miami Beach because they were looking for a place with fewer pandemic restrictions — Florida reopened earlier than most states — but city leadership thinks it's gone too far, The New York Times reports. "Too many people are coming, really, without the intention of following the rules, and the result has been a level of chaos and disorder that is just something more than we can endure," Gelber told CNN, adding that at night the city "feels like a rock concert, wall-to-wall people over blocks and blocks." Raul Aguila, the interim city manager, said "you couldn't see pavement, you couldn't see grass." Police said early Sunday that they arrested "at least a dozen" people after the curfew started. The curfew and road closures will be in affect for 72 hours. Read more at CNN and The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comSusan Collins is baffled as to why the White House 'would want to alienate' herMatthew McConaughey for governor?5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threat

  • Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

    World number seven Alexander Zverev recovered from an uncertain start to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a thrilling Mexican Open final in Acapulco on Saturday and land his 14th ATP title. The 23-year-old German lost the final of the hardcourt tournament to Nick Kyrgios in 2019 and quickly went 4-1 down to the Greek top seed on Sunday, at one point completely missing the ball when attempting an overhead smash. Tsitsipas was unable to maintain the level of tennis he displayed in the first five games, however, and second seed Zverev worked his way back into the contest, reeling off the last five games to seal the set.

  • NCAA apologizes for 'dropping the ball' on weight room discrepancy at men's, women's tournaments

    The NCAA has not yet announced a specific plan to address the inequity.

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Australia warned of 'life-threatening' flash floods

    Dozens of people are rescued from floodwaters, as torrential rains batter the country's east coast.