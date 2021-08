Axios

Hurricane Ida is rapidly gaining strength Saturday over the unusually warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is predicted to hit southeastern Louisiana as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on Sunday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. Why it matters: This storm has the potential to cause catastrophic damage from high winds, nearly two feet of rain and up to 15 feet of storm surge inundation. New Orleans is likely to see significant impacts, including hurricane-force winds