Louisiana security guard accused of helping 3 incarcerated teens escape

Louisiana authorities are searching for three juvenile inmates who escaped from a detention facility, allegedly with the help of a 21-year-old security guard, the state police said Saturday.

Tyjuan Lafitte, 17; Na'varaya Lane, 17; and Jeremiah Durham, 15; all escaped from the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Video footage showed 21-year-old security guard Victoria Tune taking the trio off the premises in a white 2010 Pontiac G6, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Police were not alerted until approximately 6:50 a.m., when incoming day shift employees noticed the three were missing, the sheriff's office said.

Lafitte is charged with attempted first degree murder, Lane is charged with attempted second degree murder and Durham is charged with armed robbery, state police said, adding that "all three are considered dangerous."

The three escaped juvenile and the security guard accused of helping them escape. / Credit: The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office

The three juveniles are now also wanted for simple escape, and Tune is wanted for three counts of accessory to simple escape, state police said.

All three juveniles were last seen wearing orange jumpsuits. State police and the sheriff's office provided two slightly different license plate numbers: VWY295 and VWY296.

