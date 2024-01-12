Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy blasts Biden administration for FAFSA rollout issues

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) blasted the Biden Administration Friday for failures in launching the 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

In a letter to Miguel Cardona, Secretary of the Department of Education, Cassidy wrote, “The purpose of the FAFSA Simplification Act was to make financial aid more accessible for all students by simplifying the application process. Instead, the current rollout has made navigating the financial aid system far more difficult for students with greater uncertainty.”

The bipartisan FAFSA Simplification Act was passed in 2020, aimed at making financial aid more accessible for all students by streamlining the application process. It required the Department of Education to roll out the FAFSA program by Jan. 1, 2024.

The new FAFSA form will be intermittently available as the Department of Education makes updates during the form's soft launch in January 2024

The department has said it met the deadline by launching the application for 30 minutes Dec. 30 before taking it down and then making it live for an additional hour Dec. 31.

In 2022, 4 in every 10 high school students failed to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, FAFSA, leaving almost $3.6 billion in Pell Grants unused, according to the National College Attainment Network.

The application was then accessible for sporadic periods, with a waiting room to manage site volume and capacity. It became fully live Saturday, Jan. 6.

FAFSA is normally available for students on Oct. 1.

“The Department of Education (ED) has had over three years to prepare and yet students are still not able to use their completed applications to secure federal, state, and campus-based financial aid,” Cassidy wrote.

Cassidy called out the Biden administration for prioritizing resources to carry out student loan reform.

“Unfortunately, ED seems to have prioritized its multiple student loan schemes over performing the tasks mandated by Congress. After failing on return to repayment, this poor quality of work is a pattern at ED,” Cassidy said.

With the smaller application window, Cassidy pointed out that the rollout will affect students' decisions.

"The botched rollout means students will be forced to make financial aid decisions with less timeand less information than in the past," he wrote. "Where to go to college, and how to finance it, is one of the most important financial decisions a person will make in their lifetime."

