Louisiana senator explains why previous attorney general showed him examples of child porn

Republican Baton Rouge state Sen. Bodi White said former Republican Attorney General Buddy Caldwell showed him examples of child porn in 2009 to encourage White to seek funding for the agency's internet crimes investigative unit.

White recalled the experience Tuesday during a hearing about a bill by Democratic Baton Rouge Sen. Regina Barrow that would have allowed judges to order sex offenders who victimized children younger than 13 to undergo surgical castration.

"I think people who are against your bill should have to look at that," White said during Tuesday's hearing, saying he threw up after seeing a video of a 3-year-old being raped by an adult.

White's comments sparked a social media debate about whether it was legal or appropriate for the attorney general or others in his office to show such videos, which are illegal, to someone outside the agency who wasn't working on a specific case.

White was in the state House in 2009.

In an interview with USA Today Network Wednesday, White said Caldwell approached him to sponsor a bill to fund the unit as internet-related crimes were escalating and he declined.

White, a former police detective, said he twice declined before Caldwell asked him to watch an example of the child pornography that was being made available on the internet to illustrate the importance of securing more funding to combat the crimes.

"I worked murders and rapes but that was the most disturbing thing I'd ever seen; that's why I said I got sick," he said. "It was the most heinous thing I've ever seen."

White said the video convinced him to author House Bill 569 in 2009 that would have levied a 15-cent fee on internet connections and generated more than $5 million annually. The bill won House approval, but was spiked by the Senate Commerce Committee.

White said the video shown to him by Caldwell wasn't evidence of a case that the attorney general was pursuing.

"It was just an example of what was widely being watched on the internet; it wasn't a Louisiana case," he said.

Officials with current Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry provided the following statement to USA Today Network without saying whether Landry believed the former attorney general showing White the video was appropriate or legal.

"The most horrific crimes our office sees involve the abuse and exploitation of children and the use of the internet to proliferate these crimes," the statement reads. "We occasionally brief legislators about these issues and things that our investigators are exposed to.

"Any questions related to the specifics of the comments made by Senator White could be best answered by the senator. The Attorney General's office has arrested and prosecuted hundreds of predators, and we will not waiver in our efforts to protect Louisiana's children."

When asked again if sharing such video is legal, Landry's spokesman said he had nothing to add to the statement.

