Louisiana shooting: Active shooter at Shreveport hospital

Taniel Cole

Police are searching for a gunman after one man was wounded during an "active shooter" situation at a Louisiana hospital on Wednesday morning.

Shreveport Police confirmed they were searching for Taniel Cole, 41, after he allegedly shot a man in the leg at St Mary Medical Centre about 5.30 am.

Police released an image of Mr Cole, who is considered armed and dangerous, following the shooting in the Highland neighbourhood of Shreveport. It was unknown if Mr Cole remained at the scene of the shooting or was elsewhere in the neighbourhood.

We are on scene at St Mary's Place looking for a subject that shot a man earlier this morning. Please be on the lookout for Taniel Cole. pic.twitter.com/pOlqz0E61R — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) August 12, 2020

Swat and hostage negotiation teams rushed to the hospital after the shooting left one person injured, which police spokeswoman Angie Willhite said was not believed to be life-threatening, according to the Associated Press.

Residents were advised to remain inside and be on the lookout for Mr Cole, while nearby St John Berchmans Catholic School and Loyola College Prep schools cancelled classes, according to their Facebook pages.



