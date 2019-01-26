Louisiana shootings: Gunman on the run after five killed

Five people have been killed in shootings in two areas of Louisiana.

Police said they have identified a suspect who is still at large and said to be “armed and dangerous”.

Dakota Theriot, 21, is accused of killing his parents and three other people on Saturday in Ascension and Livingston parishes, about 70 miles west of New Orleans.

Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, both 51, were killed in their trailer in the city of Gonzalez on Saturday morning, the Ascension Parish sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Police arriving at the scene said they were able to interview one of the victims before they died and they named their son as the suspect.

Dakota Theriot, 21, was being sought by authorities on first-degree murder charges (Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office/The Advocate via AP) More

Separately on Facebook, Livingston sheriff Jason Ard confirmed three deaths had happened in his parish.

They were identified as Billy Ernest, 43; Summer Ernest, 20; and Tanner Ernest, 17.

It is believed Theriot had recently started dating Summer Ernest.

Investigators work at the scene of the shooting in Ascension parish in Louisiana (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP) More

Theriot is being sought on first-degree murder charges.

He was last seen driving an allegedly stolen grey and silver 2004 Dodge pickup.

It is believed he may be heading to the neighbouring state of Mississippi.

Investigators from both jurisdictions are working together to locate Theriot, who remains at large.