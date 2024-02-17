Louisiana social workers come together for Painless Parenting workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over 400 social workers came together Friday for a workshop on how to show parents healthier alternatives to disciplining their children.

Child abuse is often seen as a taboo conversation to have in southern states, and child advocates from across the area wanted to make sure how important it is to be a voice for children.

They learned more about how to handle child abuse, showing that sometimes the abuse is not just physical, but mental. But, most often in Louisiana, it is physical.

“Their voices can make a huge difference for children and families and how they could become a part of a movement to become a no-hit zone advocate, a no-hit zone organization and to impact no hit homes,” said child advocate Stacie LeBlanc.

Many different statistics and historical facts were shown, explaining the many different signs of abuse, the data ranging in different races, and how harmful abuse can be for a child mentally, physically, and emotionally.

“There’s generally this stereotype that, you know, folks in the south don’t care about child abuse, that they’re strictly driven by religious interpretation, fundamentalist interpretation of child discipline,” said child advocate Stacey Patton.

Some of the technique examples that were shown were teaching the child calming exercises to ease their nerves, like breathing into each other faces, causing a calming effect on both the child and the parent to deescalate the situation.

A few tips were given to them as well, like how to handle and speak to parents who choose to publicly discipline their child and posting them all over the internet. This is the second kind of event they’ve had, and hope that not only more social workers will attend, and the information they learned today will be put to good use.

“I see myself using the knowledge that we’ve picked up here to be able to really inform and educate those parents on great discipline methods and how to stay away from methods that are actually harmful to the children,” said social worker Ellen Tadman.

The event was grant funded and free to those who signed up. They hope that more grant money and sponsorship will be put into workshops and events like this for social workers.

