Louisiana State Fair confirms interim present to permanent position

The State Fair of Louisiana has confirmed Robb Brazzel as the President and General Manager.

During a recent meeting the Executive Board of the state fair unanimously confirmed interim Brazzel as the official president and general manager.

Brazzel assumed the interim position in June 2023.

"Robb didn't really need any on the job training," said Liz Swaine, State Fair Executive Board Chairman. "He had an absolutely overwhelming number of things to do to prepare for our biggest event of the year, and he dove right in. It was like the old saying 'How do you eat an elephant?' He ate it a bite at a time."

Brazzel has been with the state fair for more than 16 years, during which he has held roles ranging from maintenance to managing exhibits and concessions, sponsorships, to booking attractions and music entertainment.

When Brazzel took over he wasted no time in addressing critical tasks such as renegotiating contracts, hiring staff, enhancing safety and security measures and adding free parking for fairgoers and a lower price child's ticket.

Check out: New leadership at the State Fair of Louisiana

Under his leadership, a new State Fair Admissions Policy was introduced in 2023, receiving rave reviews and contributing to a year with zero fights or public safety issues on the fairgrounds.

"Our main focus in 2023 was on families and safety; it was our top priority. Moving forward, my team and I will remain dedicated to upholding this commitment to safety and ensuring that families can enjoy the State Fair of Louisiana with peace of mind” said Brazzel.

Brazzel said he is already looking ahead to the 2024 State Fair and is already implementing more changes, which will include introducing a new Carnival Company with a wider array of rides and attractions.

Brazzel said, "I consider myself very fortunate to lead this team."

More: Shreveport backs out of professional baseball deal after feasibility study

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Who is in charge of the Louisiana State Fair?