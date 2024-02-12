Louisiana State Police arrest Texas man, find 15 pounds of suspected Ecstacy at crash site

RAMAH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Texas man faces multiple charges after Louisiana State Police were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash early Saturday, Feb. 10 in Iberville Parish.

Gregory N. Jackson, 37, of Porter, Texas, faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I narcotic (Ecstasy).

According to a news release from LSP, Troop A was called to the scene of a wreck on I-10 eastbound east of Louisiana Highway 3000. Just before 2:30 a.m., a 2022 Toyota Camry driven by Jackson left the road and was disabled on the median crossover barrier.

Man accused of shooting at deputy arrested

Louisiana State Police were called to the site of a wreck around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Iberville Parish. Troopers reportedly found about 15 pounds of suspected MDMA “Ecstasy” pills in the vehicle. (Courtesy of Louisiana State Police)

Troopers suspected that Jackson was impaired after making contact with him. An investigation reportedly found about 15 pounds of suspected MDMA pills, or Ecstasy.

Jackson was taken to a local hospital for observation, and a toxicology sample was taken for further review.

He was booked into Iberville Parish Jail on Sunday, Feb. 11, after being released from the hospital.

LSP is still investigating this wreck.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.