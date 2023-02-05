Louisiana State Police are investigating Friday's officer-involved shooting in Shreveport

Louisiana State Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Feb. 3 in Shreveport.

LSP said that on Friday, a Shreveport Police officer was involved in a shooting on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. The incident was turned over to LSP for investigation.

LSP reported that one subject was shot and pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

Members of the Shreveport City Council will be hosting a press conference on Monday to discuss the incident.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: LSP are investigating Friday's officer-involved shooting in Shreveport