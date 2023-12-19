Louisiana State Police: Maurice man dies early Tuesday in Natchitoches Parish wreck

A Vermilion Parish man died early Tuesday when his truck ran off Interstate 49 and hit a tree, according to Louisiana State Police.

Sean Franks Clark, 41, died at the scene of the wreck, which happened around 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate north of Natchitoches.

He was driving a 1986 Toyota pickup truck when he ran off the road, drove into a ditch and then hit a large tree. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to a news release.

Police: 81-year-old man dies after being struck by car in Alexandria

Christopher Celestine murder: Alexandria teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2022 drive-by killing of ASH student

He was a resident of Maurice, it reads.

An investigation is continuing. Clark's death is the 59th in 53 fatal crashes in the 10-parish Troop E region so far in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash ID'd as Sean Franks Clark, 41