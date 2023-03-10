Louisiana State Police release new information on the Saturday officer-involved shooting

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) released information on the high-speed chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

LSP said that at approximately 5:45 p.m. troopers were requested by Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office and the Haughton Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

On Saturday around 5 p.m. Haughton Police were taken on a pursuit when officers attempted to pull over Jason Michael Mattingly Jr., 31, who police say had outstanding felony warrants for domestic abuse battery involving child endangerment and strangulation.

LSP said, "upon initiating a traffic stop within the city limits of Haughton, the subject fled, and a pursuit ensued through Bossier Parish into Bossier City."

Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies joined the chase and successfully used a tire deflation device on the vehicle. Mattingly continued fleeing and struck several civilian vehicles.

Officers and deputies continued the chase until Mattingly flipped his vehicle at the corner of East Texas and Benton Road. Police say, he then armed himself with a firearm and law enforcement officers from all three agencies fired their weapons resulting in Mattingly being shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the investigation, LSP determined that Mattingly was armed with an AR-15 style fully automatic rifle.

LSP, the lead investigating agency in this incident, said the investigation is ongoing.

Bossier Sheriff's Office released the names of the law enforcement personnel involved in this incident:

Corporal Bryan Sprankle – Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Officer Richard Pollitt – BCPD

Officer Gregory Russell – BCPD

Officer Matthew Boyd – BCPD

Officer Marcus Green – BCPD

Officer Patrick Edmonds – Haughton PD

