Louisiana State Police released body cam footage of officer involved shooting

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) has released the bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 23, which resulted in the death of Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33. The video contains graphic images and strong language.

LSP stated that the entire incident took place in approximately 1 minute and 43 seconds, once Taylor was asked to step out of the vehicle. They also noted that initially, Officer Anthony Visciotti's body cam fell off during the struggle.

Just after 9:30 p.m. the Shreveport Community Response Unit conducted a traffic stop at Valley View Drive and Mansfield Road for improper lane usage. During that traffic stop officers encountered Taylor who failed to comply with lawful orders to exit the vehicle.

Police said that a struggle ensued and Taylor was removed from the vehicle and taken to the ground. While on the ground officers identified an object in Taylor's right hand. During the struggle, Visciotti deployed his taser which was ineffective.

More: Machine guns the size of pistols. Should you be concerned about these new devices?

Officers began attempting to remove Taylor's hands from under his body once they became aware of a firearm on his person. Taylor began to lift of the ground and officers stepped back from him before several shots were fired from Visciotti's service weapon.

It was later determined that Taylor was armed with a Glock 19, 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and modification switch, making the gun fully automatic.

Taylor was shot multiple times and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m.

Arceneaux said that following the incident Louisiana State Police was called to the scene to perform the investigation. "This Administration’s commitment to transparency," said Arceneaux. "SPD immediately notified LSP of the incident, and LSP took over the investigation."

Sergeant Daniel Denby, Officer Terri Simmons, and Visciotti were placed on administrative leave immediately following the April 23rd incident.

Story continues

More: Shreveport mayor issues statement on Sunday officer involved shooting

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana State Police released body cam footage of officer involved shooting