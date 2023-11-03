Louisiana State Police: Shreveport man, 76, dies in Rapides Parish crash on Thursday

A 76-year-old Shreveport man died Thursday in a crash on Interstate 49 in Rapides Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troop E responded to the crash in the northbound lanes not far from the MacArthur Drive exit around 10:50 a.m. According to a news release, Tandy McElwee Jr. was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he ran off the road and hit a cable barrier in the median.

McElwee was wearing a seat belt, but was severely injured. He was taken to an Alexandria hospital, where he died.

An investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Crash on Interstate 49 kills Shreveport resident Tandy McElwee Jr., 76