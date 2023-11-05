Louisiana State Polices investigating Sunday officer-involved shooting in Shreveport

Louisiana State Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport that occurred Sunday morning.

On Nov. 5, 2023, at 8:45 a.m., the Shreveport Police initiated a traffic stop on Marquette Street that led to an officer-involved shooting.

State police were dispatched to the scene. According to state police, investigators are working diligently to process the crime scene and gather further information.

This is a developing story.

