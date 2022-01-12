Louisiana state trooper placed on administrative leave, connected to David Burkett case

Louisiana State Police confirmed Wednesday that Master Trooper Michael Reichardt has been placed on administrative leave.

According to LSP director of public affairs Capt. Nick Manale, Reichardt was interviewed in order to determine his role in an investigation that led to the arrest of Dr. David Burkett in 2020.

2020: Monroe doctor faces 133 drug charges, shared patients' pills, warrant states

Burkett, a Monroe doctor, is facing 133 charges connected to prescription drug fraud after he allegedly prescribed painkillers to patients and then took a portion of the pills. The investigation is currently review by the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office.

“Although the case remains in the legal process, LSP is moving forward with an investigation into Trooper Reichardt’s involvement,” Manale said. “Trooper Reichardt has been placed on administrative leave with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigations.”

