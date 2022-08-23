Suspect shot after authorities say he fired at police in Cut Off

State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Cut Off resulted in the death of a suspect who had fired at a police vehicle that had responded to a disturbance call, authorities said.

Trooper Ross Brennan, Troop C spokesman, said the incident occurred around noon in the 200 block of W. 133rd Street. No law enforcement personnel were injured, Brennan said.

Initial police accounts indicated that Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home and that Port Fourchon Harbor Police officers responded to back them up.

When deputies arrived, the victim of the domestic disturbance had already left the area, authorities said. However, a male who was inside the house fired at the responding Harbor Police vehicle.

The Harbor Police officer returned fire and the suspect was fatally shot, authorities said.

Police have not yet identified the suspect publicly. Brennan said further information would be released as the investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Louisiana state troopers respond to officer-involved shooting in Cut Off