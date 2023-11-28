Louisiana suffered worst wildfires in century as flames threatened towns, destroyed timber

Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain will ask the Legislature for $43 million to beef up firefighting equipment and personnel after the state suffered its worst wildfire season in a century, wiping out 62,000 acres of mostly forestland.

Wildfires that escalated in August and raged through October destroyed $71 million in timber, according to the LSU AgCenter, and threatened the towns of Merryville, Pitkin and DeRidder.

"The rally cry was 'Save Merryville,'" Strain said Tuesday in an interview with USA Today Network.

Firefighters from 26 states joined Louisiana firefighters to save the towns, but Strain said the scope of the wildfires illustrated the need for his agency to increase its firefighting assets.

Among the items on what Strain calls his "wish list": 25 medium bulldozers; six large bulldozers, three air tankers (the state has none now); brush trucks; fuel trailers; and additional personnel.

Last week Strain and Louisiana Fire Marshal Dan Wallis lifted the statewide burn ban that had been in place since August, but Strain said much of the state remains in a drought.

"We've got a temporary reprieve, but we have to remain vigilant," he said.

Most of the state remains in exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and debris from Hurricanes Delta, Ida and Laura still litter much of the state's forestland, providing ample fuel for future wildfires.

"We have to exercise extreme caution," Strain said.

The 62,000 acres lost this year are almost eight times the 8,500 acres lost on an average year in Louisiana.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana suffered worst wildfires in century: Here's what was lost