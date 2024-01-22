Louisiana Supreme Court to hear appeal of overturned 2022 conviction in murder

The Louisiana Supreme Court agreed Wednesday, Jan. 17, to hear an appeal of the overturned conviction of Carlos Toby.

Prosecutors Boustany and Alisa Gothreaux argued it was Carlos Toby and Shavis Toby who killed the 28-year-old professional boxer Brandon Broussard, from Lafayette in 2021.

Jurors convicted Shavis Toby of second-degree murder, which carries a life sentence, in the fatal shooting of Broussard. Carlos Toby, 40, was found not guilty of second-degree murder. Both were convicted of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Carlos Toby was sentenced to 25 years.

In 2022, Carlos Toby's conviction was overturned. The Third Circuit Court of Appeal said the evidence provided was insufficient in proving Carlos Toby conspired with his brother to murder the boxer.

A writ of habeas corpus motion was filed for Carlos Toby one week after the appellate court reversed his conviction. A writ of habeas corpus is used to bring someone before the court to determine if their imprisonment is lawful. Carlos was released from prison on bond after being incarcerated for more than four years.

Shavis still is serving the life sentence on the murder conviction.

A date has not been set for when the state supreme court will hear the appeal from the District Attorney's office.

