A Shreveport attorney not only faces criminal charges but has been suspended from the Louisiana Bar in response to 250 counts of child pornography.

On April 6, the Louisiana Supreme Court ordered the suspension of Brian Smith, 68, from practicing law in Louisiana until further orders.

Smith was arrested just before 10 a.m. Feb. 9, when the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation received a cyber tip of Smith allegedly uploading child sexual abuse material to a cloud server.

LBI executed a search warrant on Smith's home in Lakeside on Longlake and uncovered more than 250 images depicting child sexual abuse.

More: Trials begin for the 2019 murder of a Shreveport police officer. Look back at the case here

Smith, a former attorney with Casten & Pearce law firm released on bond set at $200,000, on Feb. 11.

The court ordered that Smith remain on house arrest with the exception of medical treatment and worship service. The court also ordered that Smith have no contact with the juvenile victims and no internet usage.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana Supreme Court suspends Shreveport attorney amid child porn charges