Louisiana Tech student arrested for stabbing four victims on campus, three hospitalized

Four victims were injured following a stabbing incident Monday morning at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center on the campus of Louisiana Tech University campus, according to the university.

The attack happened outside of the building as the victims were leaving. The suspect, identified as student Jacoby Johnson, fled toward the main campus and was apprehended by campus police without incident.

Two victims were transported to a local hospital, one was airlifted to nearby Shreveport and the other refused treatment.

As of 11:40 a.m., one victim was in critical condition at Northeast Louisiana Medical Center, and the two other victims were in serious but stable condition.

One victim is a graduate student and the other two were non-students.

The Lambright Center was closed but reopened at 1 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and the University will provide an update later.

