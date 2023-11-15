Louisiana Tech University stabbing victim dies Tuesday

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker confirmed the death of Annie Richardson, one of the Louisiana Tech stabbing victims, on Tuesday.

Richardson died while hospitalized in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon.

Richardson was one of four victims attacked outside of Lambright Sports & Wellness Center Monday morning by Jacoby Johnson, a 23-year-old Louisiana Tech student.

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker responded to the stabbings on the campus of Louisiana Tech University on Monday.

Johnson was originally charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder.

In a press release, LA Tech President Les Guice said “My prayers are with Annie’s husband Peter, the entire Richardson family, and all who called Annie a friend. “Our Tech family will feel the pain of this incident for some time but we are fortunate to have such a caring community to rely upon as we grieve together.”

