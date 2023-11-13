Louisiana Tech University stabbings leave 4 injured

A graduate student was one of four people injured Monday in random stabbings on the campus of Louisiana Tech University, officials said.

Jacoby Johnson, also identified by the school as a student, was taken into custody after the attack outside the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center on Tech's Ruston, Louisiana, campus, the university said in a statement.

"This appears to be a random act of violence," the school said.

The victims were stabbed as they were leaving the center, according to the university's statement.

"The suspect then fled south toward main campus and was apprehended by campus police without incident," the school said.

University police learned of the stabbings at 9:08 a.m. and had the suspect in custody four minutes later, officials said.

Of the four victims, one was flown to nearby Shreveport, Louisiana, two were taken to a local hospital and the other refused treatment. One victim was in critical condition at Northern Louisiana Medical Center shortly before noon local time. Two others were in serious, but stable condition, according to the university.

The remaining three victims were not students, officials said.

The suspect was being treated at Northern Louisiana Medical Center for injuries received during the initial incident, according to the school.

Neither Johnson nor his relatives could be reached for comment Monday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com