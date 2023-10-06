Louisiana Teen Punished by High School for Dancing at Homecoming Afterparty

Kaylee Timonet, a 17-year-old student of Louisiana’s Walker High School, was filmed dancing with friends at a party after homecoming in a video posted online. Her school’s response was swift: booting Timonet from her post as student government president, removing her from consideration for “student of the year,” and ensuring she’d get no help obtaining scholarships, according to Timonet’s mother. The school apparently told Timonet that the dancing video—which was posted with the permission of both Timonet and her mother—showed she wasn’t “living in the Lord’s way.” The punishment drew outrage online from parents furious with the strict policies enacted by the public school. A school district spokesperson told The Advocate that it plans to investigate what happened, without offering further specifics.

