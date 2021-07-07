Louisiana toddler finds gun, accidentally shoots woman in back: sheriff

David Aaro
·1 min read

A 3-year-old accidentally shot a woman in the back after finding a gun in the backseat of their parked vehicle in Louisiana, according to reports.

The pair were sitting in the vehicle at a parking lot in Terrytown, about 5 miles southeast of downtown New Orleans – when the shooting occurred.

The woman, 30, was rushed to an area hospital, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

PYTHON ESCAPES FROM AQUARIUM IN MALL OF LOUISIANA

She is expected to survive, authorities told the New Orleans Advocate.

PARALYZED VETERAN STANDS TO RAISE AMERICAN FLAG ON FOURTH OF JULY

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office didn't say whether the child was related to the woman, the paper reported.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suu Kyi's lawyers fight over evidence in Myanmar trial

    Lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi argued strongly Tuesday against the introduction of evidence by prosecutors against her on a sedition charge, saying it did not follow established judicial procedures. Suu Kyi is under detention and is being tried on several charges, including an allegation that she illegally imported walkie-talkies for her bodyguards’ use and used the radios without a license, and violated COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on two occasions during the 2020 election campaign. The military took power in February after ousting Suu Kyi’s elected government and arresting her and other top officials in her government and National League for Democracy party, which was about to begin a second five-year term in office after a landslide election victory last November.

  • Analysis: Limited capacity, difficult logistics to slow Chinese bitcoin miners' global shift

    Large bitcoin miners fleeing China to escape a state crackdown will take many months to start operating again, as data centres from Texas to Siberia scramble to secure space and power for them, while many smaller players may struggle to move at all. Bitcoin is created or "mined" by high-powered computers usually at data centres in different parts of the world, competing to solve complex mathematical puzzles in a process that makes intensive use of electricity. The industry in China, which accounted for as much as 70% of the world's capacity, is in disarray after the State Council, or cabinet, announced a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining in late May targeting financial risks.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on weak US services data

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday after U.S. services activity weakened. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index broke a seven-day streak of record closes and fell after the Institute of Supply Management reported service industry activity grew in June at a slower rate than forecast.

  • Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

    The Pentagon said it canceled a disputed cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion. It will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers. “With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps,” the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Global vaccine alliance GAVI hopes India will resume exports in July quarter

    The GAVI vaccine alliance hopes the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume exports of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from this quarter, it told Reuters, which would be earlier than an "end of this year" forecast by the Indian company. GAVI co-leads the COVAX facility for equitable distribution of COVID-19 shots around the world. COVAX suffered a big jolt in April when big vaccine producer India stopped all overseas shipments to meet local demand as infections rose dramatically.

  • Bodies of plane crash victims found in Russia's Far East

    Rescuers on Wednesday have found bodies of victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in Russia's Far East, local authorities said. An Antonov An-26 carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday near its destination town of Palana in the region of Kamchatka, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather. Wreckage was found Tuesday evening on a coastal cliffside and in the sea, and the search and rescue operation was suspended until Wednesday morning after night fell, as the crash site was difficult to access in the dark.

  • ‘Dentist’ fits 15-year-old with new braces — but she wasn’t licensed, Louisiana cops say

    Police said the woman operated the illegal business out of her apartment.

  • California steels itself for another heat wave as climate change and drought take their toll

    The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Tuesday for much of California that will last from Wednesday through next Monday, the third potentially record-breaking heat wave over the last two months in a state racked by a drought made worse by climate change.

  • Illinois woman held down by police, forced to strip naked

    “When they pulled me over, they didn’t really explain to me, they just pulled me out of my car,” Ariel Harrison said. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is facing fierce criticism after a 31-year-old Black mother of three was held down inside a jail cell and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers. Ariel Harrison, who is partially blind, had just left a liquor store and was driving around Macomb County on Oct. 26, 2019, when she was pulled over by police for allegedly driving recklessly.

  • Large crowds bring July 4 chaos to Loop; 2 officers injured

    Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.

  • New Jersey man arrested after calling Black neighbor the n-word, ‘monkey’

    In his tirade, Edward Cagney Mathews gave his address and challenged, “Come see me.” Police in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey arrested a man who went on a six-minute racist tirade Friday against his neighbors, an interaction caught on camera that led to a community showdown on Monday.

  • Three Asian Students Brutally Attacked by ‘Gang’ of Teens in Australia

    Police in Queensland, Australia are investigating a vicious attack by a group of teens against a trio of Asian students late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, reportedly occurred outside a shopping center in Inala, a suburb in the city of Brisbane, on June 27. One of the attackers is believed to have filmed the scene.

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • Professional golfer killed after 'happening upon a crime,' police say

    A professional golfer who was shot and killed at a Georgia course over the weekend was not the intended target of his assailant, according to police.

  • American Banker Jailed in Hong Kong for Trying to Be a Good Samaritan

    Tyrone Siu via ReutersWhen Samuel Bickett, a former Bank of America compliance director, saw a man with a retractable baton confronting a teenager in a subway station in Hong Kong in 2019, he assumed he had stumbled on an assault. He immediately tried to help the kid by trying to grab the baton, he says. What he didn’t know was that the man was Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang, an undercover officer, and the younger man had just skipped his fare at the nearby subway station. The man in blue sweater,

  • Parris Island graduate who saved woman from attack in Savannah motel receives medal

    The Marine is now stationed in Hawaii.

  • Democratic donor Ed Buck injected drugs into passed out sex partners, prosecutors say

    Democratic megadonor Ed Buck, who is about to stand trial in the drugging deaths of two men, lured a stream of young participants to his West Hollywood apartment where they were injected with methamphetamine and played sexual fetish games, federal prosecutors said.

  • Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

    Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Wisconsin protest was a sex offender, saying it supports a defense theory that he attacked Rittenhouse and intended to take his gun because he couldn't legally possess one. Mark Richards maintained in court filings Thursday that Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Rosenbaum started the altercation with Rittenhouse in hopes of making off with his assault-style rifle, which only bolsters Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument, Richards wrote.

  • Driver knocks woman off bike and gets shot by another bicyclist

    Police said the driver had no right to tell the bicyclists that they could not ride around in the neighborhood.

  • 18-year-old launches firework mortar at hovering police helicopter, Tennessee cops say

    The helicopter was flying over a parking lot as part of a “street racing initiative,” police say.