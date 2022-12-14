Winter storm updates: Tornadoes rake South; blizzard sweeps across North, ice coming to Northeast

More than 30 million Americans across the nation's northern tier were under winter weather advisories or warnings Wednesday while tornadoes swept the South as a deadly winter storm continued its damaging march across the country.

A line of tornadoes and severe storms rolling through Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida was blamed for at least two deaths and injuring dozens. Blizzard conditions forced closures of scores of interstates and other roads in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota and North Dakota.

"A powerful system continues to produce heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and areas with a wintry mix across the north and central Plains," the National Weather Service said in an ominous alert Tuesday night. "Severe storms with all hazards, including intense tornadoes, and heavy to excessive rain that could cause flash flooding can be expected across the Deep and Middle South."

In Louisiana, New Iberia police said Wednesday morning that a tornado had touched down, several homes were damaged and people are trapped.

"Rescue efforts are underway," the department said in a Facebook post. "All civilians need to avoid this area!"

Tornadoes in Louisiana, Mississippi

Elsewhere in Louisiana, a young boy was found dead after a tornado destroyed his Keithville home 10 miles from Shreveport, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office said early Wednesday. A short time later, the body of his mother was found a block away under tornado debris. An adult male was hospitalized, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post

In Farmerville, Louisiana, the Union Parish Sheriff's Office told KNOE-TV that about 25 people were injured, some critically, after a tornado leveled a neighborhood.

In Mississippi, a line of severe storms was generating tornadoes Wednesday morning, National Weather Service office in Jackson warned.

"A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Forest, moving northeast at 35 mph," the office said in a statement. "This is a particularly dangerous situation. Take cover now!"

Story continues

MASSIVE WINTER STORM ROCKS US: 7 injured in Texas tornadoes, storms; blizzard warnings issued in 6 states

Crews survey damage from a possible tornado in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Several injured as tornadoes rock Texas

In Texas, the weather service in Fort Worth said Wednesday that eight tornadoes were confirmed in the storms that struck Tuesday and that at about four more confirmations were likely. One of the tornadoes, rated an EF-2, tracked through Wise County Tuesday morning producing winds up to 125 mph, the office said.

In Grapevine, 20 miles northwest of Dallas, at least five people were injured, and a Sam's Club, a Walmart and the Grapevine Mills Mall were among businesses damaged, police said. A least two people were reported injured in Decatur, Texas, about 70 miles northwest of Dallas, one when wind overturned a vehicle and another by flying debris.

"The risk for flash flooding and severe weather continues for the South Wednesday," weather service meteorologist Bryan Putnam said.

BE PREPARED: The key for how to survive a blizzard? Plan ahead

North pounded by heavy snow, ice for parts of Northeast

Putnam said the Northern High Plains, where the snow began Tuesday, could end up with up to 30 inches through Thursday. Strong, gusty northerly winds upwards of 45-55 mph will continue to produce blizzard conditions and have a "significant" impact on travel, he said. Expect long stretches of most roads, including parts of the major interstates I-80, I-90, and I-94, to remain closed in the region, he added.

As the week comes to an end, winter will ramp up in the Northeast, with accumulating snow and freezing rain likely. The forecast calls for freezing rain totals up to a quarter of an inch in parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The snow threat deepens further north into New York, with 4-8 inches, locally higher at elevation in the mountains. The snowfall will continue and move further north into New England by Friday, the weather service said.

Closer to the coast, rain mixed with freezing rain, sleet, and snow could make the morning commute along the I-95 corridor difficult Thursday morning, according to forecasters.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm updates: Louisiana tornado kills 2 as twisters rake South