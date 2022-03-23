Louisiana tornado survivor: it looked like Ukraine

Reuters

The scenario for the NATO military exercise in the Arctic circle has been similar for years now: Norway is attacked by a fictional country, triggering the alliance's collective defense clause and leading to troops from the United States and more than a dozen partners coming to the defense of the country. But this year, the bi-annual exercise, known as Cold Response, has taken on an added significance for some of the roughly 3,000 U.S. Marines taking part in it because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Corporal Sean Galigan, a 21-year Marine from New Jersey who is focusing on refueling aircraft during the exercise, said the invasion was in the back of his mind, even though the exercise had been planned months before Russia started building up forces near Ukraine.