Louisiana tornado survivor: it looked like Ukraine
A tornado hit New Orleans and its suburbs, killing at least one person in places pummeled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (March 23)
A tornado hit New Orleans and its suburbs, killing at least one person in places pummeled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (March 23)
A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person. (March 23)
After a tornado ripped through New Orleans, killing one, more storm weather is expected in the Southeast, including thunderstorms in Savannah.
'That's a huge tornado': Video shows large tornado near New Orleans
Will Carr reports from Arabi with the latest on the tornado damage from neighboring states.
“She felt like she was where she needed to be,” said Denise Watson, features editor for The Virginian-Pilot newspaper and an unofficial mentor. Jenkins’ ambitions, which included becoming an investigative reporter, were cut short Saturday when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside a bar, Norfolk police said. Jenkins and her best friend had gone out with a group of people Friday evening, the Pilot reported.
"I thought I was going to die" Arabi woman recalls riding out tornado
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged China on Wednesday not to support Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and to throw its weight behind efforts to bring peace to the country. Speaking to the Italian parliament, Draghi also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear to be interested in agreeing a ceasefire that could allow negotiations to succeed. "We need to repeat that we expect Beijing to avoid actions supporting Moscow and participate actively and with authority in peace efforts," Draghi said.
Thinking the unthinkable, again
Twisters caused extensive damage across the city's Lower Ninth Ward and nearby St. Bernard Parish. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the new images from overnight.
What's the difference between a tornado watch and a warning, and what do you need to do now to prepare for both?
Parts of St. Bernard Parish appeared to take the brunt of the storm's effects after a tornado touched down in the New Orleans area Tuesday night.
With celebrity fans like Jennifer Aniston and Demi Moore ,...
Over the four-day weekend, pubs that usually shut at 11 p.m. can stay open until 1 a.m.
The scenario for the NATO military exercise in the Arctic circle has been similar for years now: Norway is attacked by a fictional country, triggering the alliance's collective defense clause and leading to troops from the United States and more than a dozen partners coming to the defense of the country. But this year, the bi-annual exercise, known as Cold Response, has taken on an added significance for some of the roughly 3,000 U.S. Marines taking part in it because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Corporal Sean Galigan, a 21-year Marine from New Jersey who is focusing on refueling aircraft during the exercise, said the invasion was in the back of his mind, even though the exercise had been planned months before Russia started building up forces near Ukraine.
Designers share how to make the most of this multi-sensory space.
Here's the latest for Wednesday March 23rd: Ukraine says Russia stopped humanitarian convoy; President Biden going to Europe; Tornado hits New Orleans; Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings.
NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) -Crews were assessing the damage on Wednesday on the east side of New Orleans where a powerful tornado killed at least one person and injured eight people as it left a two-mile path of destroyed homes, uprooted power lines and overturned vehicles. A spokesperson for the parish, just east of downtown New Orleans, said first responders found a 26-year-old man dead near his home. Eight other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, parish spokesperson John Lane said.
Thankfully, pet detective Jamie Katz has some excellent hearing.
It’s beautiful out today, but tomorrow afternoon and evening may take a stormy turn. Here’s more.
Tom Hanks is being dubbed as a wedding crasher, again! The "Forrest Gump" star walked up to a bride and her bridal party as they were leaving the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday and gave the group the surprise of a lifetime. The bride, Grace Gwaltney, spoke to Pittsburgh's Action News 4, and revealed that the Oscar winner asked if they'd like a photo and her photographer, Rachel Rowland, snapped the amazing photos. Tom's wife, Rita Wilson, also joined in on the fun photos.