Louisiana trooper acquitted of federal charge in beating of a Black man with a flashlight

A federal jury has acquitted Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown, who was charged with a single count of deprivation of rights under color of law, for the beating of a Black man with a flashlight during a 2019 traffic stop, according to Brown’s attorney.

The incident was captured on Brown’s body-worn camera, which CNN obtained from attorneys for the victim, Aaron Bowman.

The Justice Department said in a news release Brown repeatedly struck Bowman in the head and body with a flashlight modified with a metal tactical cap designed for breaking glass, resulting in bodily injury.

The verdict was reached Wednesday.

“We are pleased with the verdict acquitting Louisiana State Police Trooper Jake Brown on a federal civil rights charge,” Brown’s attorney, Scott Wolleson, told CNN. “Jacob Brown was completely vindicated in his actions to secure a noncompliant suspect who was successfully fighting four other officers at the time.”

CNN has reached out to Bowman’s attorney, Ron Haley, for comment.

