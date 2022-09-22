Louisiana trooper arrested for hiring prostitute while on the job

A Louisiana state trooper was arrested Wednesday in South Dakota for allegedly hiring a prostitute at a hotel while he was visiting the Mount Rushmore State for a work-related conference, Louisiana State Police said.

Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, who has worked with the agency for 20 years, was arrested for “hiring for sexual activity,” a misdemeanor.

Thibodeaux, who works in Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, is on administrative leave pending both criminal and administrative investigations, according to LSP.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at a local hotel at around 3 a.m. local time Tuesday.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.