A Louisiana trooper who kicked and dragged a Black man while he was handcuffed has been suspended without pay for 50 hours

This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene. Family photo via AP

A Louisiana police trooper who kicked and dragged a Black man has been suspended without pay.

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old barber, died in police custody on May 10, 2019.

Master Trooper Kory York was suspended without pay for 50 hours following an internal investigation.

following a violent arrest and high-speed pursuit.

The Associated Press obtained internal State police records which stated that body camera footage showed Master Trooper Kory York dragging Ronald Greene "on his stomach by the leg shackles."

The footage was only released to the family and their lawyer and has not been made publicly available. His family watched body camera footage of Greene's arrest earlier this week, saying it contradicts initial police statements, which said Greene died in a car crash following a chase.

Louisiana State Troopers initially blamed the injuries that led to Greene's death on a car crash that occurred at the end of a police chase in Monroe. But the body camera footage and an audio clip of the altercation previously released to The Associated Press has raised questions among Greene's family, who have filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

"This family has been lied to the entire time about what happened," the family's attorney Lee Merritt told the Associated Press. "The video was very difficult to watch. It's one of those videos like George Floyd and even Ahmaud Arbery where it's just so graphic."

York was suspended without pay for 50 hours following an internal investigation that also led to the termination of another trooper, Chris Hollingsworth, who died in a single-car crash after learning he had been fired over his role in the incident, according to the AP.

