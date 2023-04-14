Louisiana Wildlife Secretary Jack Montoucet resigns amid bribery, kickback scandal

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet has resigned amid a bribery scandal in which federal prosecutors have implicated Montoucet in a kickback scheme, according to The Advocate.

Montoucet, 75, was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to lead Wildlife and Fisheries in 2016.

The bribery scandal was first reported by The Advocate, which secured court documents that say Dusty Guidry conspired with Montoucet to steer contracts to a private company that would handle hunting and boating licenses and resolve legal violations with kickbacks to be delivered to Montoucet upon his retirement.

Guidry, who was an Edwards appointee to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission and worked for two district attorneys including Lafayette District Attorney Don Landry, pleaded guilty in federal court in Lafayette to three counts of bribery.

The FBI raided Landry's 15th District Attorney's Office in May and Guidry was put on unpaid leave in connection with a separate bribery scheme he orchestrated through a pretrial diversion program in which defendants avoided jail if they paid private companies to take classes and perform services in which Guidry received kickbacks.

Montoucet, a retired chief of the Lafayette Fire Department and former alligator former, served with Edwards when both were in the House of Representatives. Montoucet represented Acadia and Lafayette parishes in the House, where he was a fierce ally of Edwards.

