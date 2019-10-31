A Louisiana woman has been arrested for selling $20 fake doctor's notes to students trying to skip class

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office / Facebook





A Louisiana woman has been arrested for selling fake doctor's notes to students trying to skip school.

The local sheriff's office estimates the woman sold at least 14 of the fake notes at $20 each.

The woman had previously worked for a physician whose name she was using to sign-off on the notes, according to the Bastrop Enterprise.

The physician was contacted by the school district after a spike in excused absences, but the doctor said he had never treated any of the named students.

The local sheriff's office launched an investigation into the woman and charged her with filing or maintaining false public records.

Nearly every student has tried to play hooky at some point, but these impromptu days off are usually thwarted by the need to obtain a written doctor's note. For $20, one Louisiana woman selling fake notes could make that problem disappear.

As the Bastrop Daily Enterprise first reported, Evans, Louisiana, school students looking to get out of class would make their way over to the house of 52-year-old Belinda Gail Fondren. Fondren had previously worked for a local physician and was forging doctor's notes that appeared authentic. Fondren reportedly sold 14 of the $20 doctor's notes — which comes out to $280 — before police discovered her.

Fondren's racket was all going according to plan until her previous employer, who's name was being used to sign off on the notes, started receiving complaints. As KALB reported, the unnamed doctor began receiving phone calls from the local Vernon Parish School Board inquiring about the sudden spike in kids calling out sick. The doctor was perplexed. He reportedly told the school board that neither he, nor anyone in his office, had ever treated the students or authorized the excused absences.

Local police determined Fondren had previously worked for the physician and was using her past position to sell the notes. Fondren was arrested on October 23 and charged with filing or maintaining false public records, according to the Bastrop Enterprise. The Vernon Parish School Board did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment and it's unclear whether or not the students who bought the fake notes will be punished.

If convicted, Fondren could face up to five years in prison.

