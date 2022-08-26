Louisiana woman who claims she was denied abortion says she would have 'to carry my baby to bury my baby'

Nancy Davis, who says she was denied an abortion in Louisiana after her fetus was diagnosed with a rare abnormality, says forcing her to carry her pregnancy to term would mean she has to "carry my baby to bury my baby.” Video is courtesy of WBRZ-TV.

Video Transcript

NANCY DAVIS: 10 weeks into my pregnancy, I found out that my baby had a rare birth defect called acrania. The doctors told me that my baby would die shortly after birth. They told me that I should terminate the pregnancy. Because of the state of Louisiana's abortion ban, they could not perform the procedure. Basically, they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby.

They seemed confused about the law and afraid of what would happen to them if they performed a criminal abortion according to the law. Now I am preparing to go out of state for this procedure next week.

I want you to imagine what it's been like to continue this pregnancy for another six weeks after this diagnosis. This is not fair to me, and it should not happen to any other woman. This has truly been an emotional roller coaster.

One thing I would like people to understand, it's very difficult and complex for so many reasons. Being a mother starts when your baby's in the womb, not on the outside, the attachment and everything that comes with it. So as a mother, as a parent, it's my-- it's my obligation to have my children's best interest at heart.