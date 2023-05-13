Louisiana woman found dead inside Arby's restaurant freezer

At an Arby’s in New Iberia, Louisiana, the body of a woman employee was discovered inside a freezer on May 11.

According to a Facebook post shared by the New Iberia Police Department, the employee was a manager at a franchise location on East Admiral Doyle Drive. Her body was found inside of a walk-in freezer sometime around 6:20 p.m., and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking NBC affiliate KADN-TV, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter confirmed that the incident occurred during regular business hours and did not appear to be a homicide but an accident.

“We’re going to re-examine all the evidence tomorrow, and they’re going to conduct an autopsy to give us the cause and manner of death, ” he went on to explain. “So there are a few more steps that we need to take before a (final) determination is made.”

The New Iberia Police Department has not responded to TODAY.com’s request for information regarding the incident.

In a statement to TODAY.com, Arby’s confirmed the owner of the franchise location was cooperating with the investigation.

“We are aware of the incident that took place at our franchised location in New Iberia, LA,” the statement says. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation. Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the police department.”

