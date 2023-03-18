Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria

4
Associated Press
·3 min read

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After much public outcry, state officials now say they will let a Louisiana couple keep a 22-pound nutria -- a beady-eyed, orange-toothed, rat-tailed rodent commonly considered a wetlands-damaging pest -- as a pet that frolics with their dog, snuggles in their arms and swims in the family pool.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in a statement Friday, said Myra and Denny Lacoste are being allowed to apply for a permit so they can legally keep Neuty the Nutria in their New Orleans home, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. Montoucet said details of the permit are being finalized.

The announcement came after more than 17,000 people signed an online petition demanding that the state leave Neuty and his family alone.

“I think this is a good conclusion for all sides,” Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet said.

The rodent has been living with the Lacostes for more than two years. The wildlife department initially said Thursday that it had arranged for the animal to be transported to the Baton Rouge Zoo, citing state law banning the ownership of a nutria, which is considered an invasive species. But after the response, the agency provided special conditions allowing the family to keep the nutria as a pet within the law, according to the newspaper.

“We’re beyond ecstatic,” Myra Lacoste said.

Denny Lacoste encountered the injured animal in 2020 when its siblings were killed in traffic. He and his wife hand-fed the animal until it was able to eat on its own. Then they reared it as a pet.

Now, the animal is a social media star, featured in TikTok videos and seen in a New Orleans Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate video being held lovingly by Denny Lacoste, scampering across a floor with a towel and chomping down on a raw crawfish. Lacoste told the newspaper that Neuty even likes to ride in the car with his head out the window.

Myra Lacoste said she and her husband conceded to several stipulations, including regular veterinary checkups and keeping it caged when at the family's seafood business, in order keep their pet.

Nutria were introduced into North America more than a century ago, and they are considered a nuisance invasive species in Louisiana. Their appetite for wetlands vegetation and their burrowing into levees hinder flood control, harm agriculture and contribute to coastal wetlands loss. At various times public officials have put bounties on them and encouraged hunting of them for their pelts and even for food.

They are sometimes derided as “nutria rats.” Yet they have also become such a familiar part of Louisiana landscape and lore that a New Orleans minor league baseball team once employed actors in costume as larger-than life caricatures of the creatures as mascots — Boudreaux and Clotilde.

Now that the ordeal is over, Myra Lacoste said, “We’re anxious to hold him and smooch on him.”

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of threatening plow driver with gun in Nashua after crash

    A Nashua man is accused of threatening a plow driver with a gun in Nashua after a road rage incident

  • Ex-NFL player's family says he died from excessive force in L.A. County custody

    Stanley Wilson Jr.'s family filed claims with L.A. County on Tuesday, requesting $45 million in damages for this February death.

  • 69-year-old man hit, killed while trying to cross DeKalb County street, police searching for suspect

    DeKalb County police are investigating after a 69-year-old man was hit by a car while trying to cross the street late Friday night.

  • Supervisor in Tyre Nichols' death retired before firing

    The Memphis police supervisor on scene when Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by officers retired with his benefits the day before a hearing to fire him, according to documents filed to revoke his law enforcement certification. Lt. DeWayne Smith was identified Friday in records obtained by media outlets as the officer that officials said earlier this month had retired before his termination hearing. “I just don’t like the fact that his parents are paying this officer to go on and live and that’s troubling,” Smiley said.

  • 'I Took Lip Prints From Him': Atlanta Police Used This Clue To Catch a Multiple Murderer

    The Atlanta suburb of East Point is known for its safe small-town vibe. But in the spring of 2001, the community was terrorized by a series of shootings. On March 1, 52-year-old Cynthia Rolle was found dead in her car by her son. She had been fatally shot multiple times through the driver’s side window as she sat in her driveway, according to “The Real Murders of Atlanta,” airing Fridays at 9/8c on Oxygen. Police found no sign of a robbery and the victim’s purse was still in the car. The Georgia

  • Subway is Bringing Back a Popular Sandwich Service

    Brands -owned Taco Bell had a taco pass that allowed holders to get a taco a day for $10 month. In the summer of 2022, privately-held sandwich chain Subway also tried to join in on the subscription game, with a twist. Available for purchase in summer, the $15 Footlong Pass gave holders 50% off full-size Subway sandwiches throughout the month of September.

  • Amid U.S. pressure on fentanyl, Mexico raises drug lab raids data

    Mexico's army has dramatically revised upward the number of drug lab raids it says it conducted under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to government data and leaked military documents reviewed by Reuters. The documents, found among a trove of millions of emails leaked last year by the Guacamaya hacker group, show the upward revision being due to the army retroactively including hundreds of inactive labs on its seizures list under Lopez Obrador's presidency. Mexico's army, in a response to a freedom of information request in February, now says it seized 635 synthetic drug labs during 2019, 2020 and 2021 - the first three years of Lopez Obrador's administration - up from 104 busts it had previously reported for the same period.

  • Burundi officials detect polio outbreak linked to vaccine

    Health officials in Burundi have declared an outbreak of polio linked to the vaccine, the first time the paralytic disease has been detected in the East African country for more than three decades. Polio has been diagnosed in an unvaccinated four-year-old child in the western part of the country and in two other children who were contacts of the child, authorities in Burundi confirmed in a statement on Friday. The virus that sickened the children was found to be a mutated strain of polio that initially came from an oral vaccine.

  • US asks Supreme Court to uphold domestic violence gun law

    The U.S. Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to allow a federal law stand that makes it a crime for people under domestic violence restraining orders to own firearms. In February, a three judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans declared that the ban was unconstitutional, saying it violated the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects the right to bear arms. It was the latest victory for gun rights advocates since a Supreme Court ruling last June granting a broad right for people to carry firearms outside the home.

  • 'Just a spark plug': Why Wenyen Gabriel had a big impact for Lakers in loss

    What we learned from the Lakers-Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.

  • Israelis protest against planned judicial overhaul for 11th week

    TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Israelis packed city streets on Saturday in nationwide demonstrations now in their 11th week against plans by the hard-right government to curb the Supreme Court's powers, which critics see as a threat to judicial independence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who says his aim is to balance out branches of government, wields a parliamentary majority along with his religious-nationalist coalition allies but his planned judicial overhaul has sparked concern at home and abroad. President Isaac Herzog has appealed for the overhaul to be postponed and presented an alternative plan to the changes on Wednesday which was swiftly rejected by the prime minister.

  • Letters: Maybe Ohio doesn't deserve Ohio State. Anti-intellectual agenda a threat.

    Letters to the Editor: Maybe Ohio State should drop the 'state.” Store it Safe

  • 'Amazon snake cat' photo seemingly fools internet users after going viral on social media

    A photo of a supposed "Amazon cat snake" has gone viral on social media and some people appear to believe the scale-patterned yellow- and navy-furred cat is a real rare species.

  • Analytics expert says portal hurting some major programs

    A University of Illinois professor who runs an analytics website thinks the transfer portal has hurt some power conference schools in the NCAA Tournament. Changes brought on by an increasingly active portal have diminished the cohesiveness within some marquee programs, said Sheldon Jacobson, who operates the site BracketOdds.

  • Officials are preparing security in case of Trump indictment

    Law enforcement officials in New York are making security preparations for the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks and appear in a Manhattan courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with him, four law enforcement officials said Friday. Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, told The Associated Press that if Trump is indicted, “we will follow the normal procedures.” The Manhattan district attorney's office had no comment.

  • Betting: NCAA Tournament 1st Rd Recap

    Yahoo Sportsbook betting analyst Minty Bets recaps the betting trends from the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament

  • Farmworkers use Florida march to pressure other companies

    Farmworkers were leading a five-day, 45-mile (72-kilometer) trek on foot this week from one of the poorest communities in Florida to a mansion-lined, oceanfront town that is one of the richest in an effort to pressure retailers to leverage their purchasing power for better worker pay and working conditions. The farmworkers said they were marching to highlight the Fair Food Program, which has enlisted companies like McDonald’s, Walmart, Taco Bell and Whole Foods to use their clout with growers to ensure better working conditions and wages for farmworkers.

  • Senate GOP to target Biden student loan forgiveness

    Republican senators announced on Friday they will be introducing a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution in another attempt to foil President Biden’s student debt relief program, which is already facing potential termination at the Supreme Court. The Congressional Review Act allows Congress to examine new regulations made by government agencies and overturn them with a…

  • David Montgomery excited to cross NFC North and join Lions

    Running back David Montgomery talked Thursday about previously facing the Lions as a member of the Bears, prior to signing with Detroit as a free agent.

  • Judge chastises Jan. 6 Capitol rioter, a former high-ranking military officer, during sentencing: 'Astounding and atrocious'

    Larry R. Brock was found guilty on six January 6-related charges in November, which included the felony of obstruction of an official proceeding.