Louisiana's congressional delegation seeks to promote Lafourche Parish's cultural heritage

Louisiana lawmakers introduced a bill that would include Lafourche Parish into the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area.

The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area is a zone that includes 14 parishes, recognized by Congress as holding a unique culture. The organization receives money from the National Park Service that it uses to promote the culture of the areas.

The bill still would have to go to a vote some time next year, but if it passes, Lafourche would be included in the Heritage Area's boundary and get to add a member to the its advisory board.

Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise led the effort by submitting the bill Thursday 14, with support from Representatives Garret Graves, Clay Higgins, Julia Letlow and Troy A. Carter Sr. as well as Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy. Cassidy filed a similar bill with the Senate the same day in support.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise

"From Cajun cuisine and Zydeco music to our bayous and abundant natural resources, Louisiana has an unparalleled culture and heritage and is home to some of the most unique and special landscapes and traditions in the world," Scalise said. "The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area protects our region’s storied culture and resources.”

The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area's funding fluctuates each year, but this year it had about $500,000, according to Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Executive Director Justin K. Lemoine. Two examples of projects the organization did was fund signage along the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge to raise awareness of its importance and fund a kayak launch in Napoleonville on Bayou Lafourche in partnership with the nonprofit Friends of Bayou Lafourche.

“The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area program has preserved and enhanced the cultural, recreational, and natural resources of the region since its designation in 2006," Lemoine said. "The vitality of our communities is what makes this region so culturally strong."

