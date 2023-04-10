Louisville Bank Massacre Suspect ID’d as Varsity Hoop Star-Turned-Banker

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/LinkedIn

The suspect in a Monday morning massacre at a Louisville bank has been identified as a 23-year-old former varsity hoops star and finance grad-turned-banker who livestreamed the horrific attack.

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the suspect as Connor Sturgeon, who worked at Old National Bank’s downtown Louisville branch.

Gwinn-Villaroel said Sturgeon was livestreaming as he used a rifle to open fire at about 8:38 a.m. in the Old National Bank Building, which houses the bank and a variety of other businesses, killing four people and injuring nine more, including three police officers. Sturgeon was killed after exchanging gunfire with officers, she said, but it’s unclear if he was killed by police or by self-inflicted gunshots.

Four Old National Bank employees were killed: senior vice president Tommy Elliott, 63, market executive Jim Tutt, 64, senior vice president of commercial real estate Josh Barrick, 40, and commercial banking agent Juliana Farmer, 57. Officer Nicholas Wilt, a 26-year-old who only graduated from the academy on March 31, was in critical but stable condition after being shot in the head, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Elliot was one of his closest friends. “Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad,” he said. “[He was] one of the people I talked to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend.”

A former friend and teammate of Sturgeon’s from Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, described Sturgeon to The Daily Beast as “Mr. Floyd Central.” Sturgeon was smart, popular, and a star athlete in high school track, football, and basketball, he said.

“I know everyone always says this about shooters but I truly would have never expected it to be him,” the classmate, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

He said Sturgeon always wore a helmet during basketball games because he had suffered so many concussions. “The big thing I keep going back to is that in the first year of high school, we played football together in eighth grade, he was out most of the year because he had multiple concussions. Then he had a couple more in high school,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s the cause but I always think back to that… There were times I’d wonder, will this catch up with him? But never in this way. He’s the last person I'd expect would do this.”

After graduating in 2016, Sturgeon went to the University of Alabama to “chase that SEC frat life,” the former friend said.

Two now-defunct Twitter accounts that appear to belong to Sturgeon included tagged photos of him on the athletics track and the basketball court as a 6’5’’ junior on Floyd Central’s basketball team. More recently, he hosted a basketball-focused podcast with two buddies and tweeted about the NBA in between posts in support of the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, as well as some criticism of police violence and of then-President Donald Trump.

Citing sources, local network WAVE3 reported that Sturgeon was fired from Old National Bank last week.

Sturgeon’s LinkedIn indicates he had worked at Old National Bank as a syndications associate and portfolio banker after completing three summer internships between 2018 and 2020. “I am certified in the RMA Lending Decision Process, hold a Master’s in Finance from the University of Alabama, and am on the Young Professionals board for Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana,” he wrote on his profile.

Sturgeon was once described online as a “finance major and a NBA hoop-head” by his father, Todd Sturgeon, who was Floyd Central’s head basketball coach until last year and previously coached the University of Indianapolis’ men’s basketball team for 10 seasons. Coach Sturgeon left the university in 2007 after watching Connor at a basketball camp and realizing “maybe he’d rather have more time to spend with his own sons than other people’s,” according to a 2007 story. Sturgeon’s brother is a professional model.

