Louisville braces for protests ahead of Kentucky Derby

As the Kentucky Derby is set to get underway Saturday afternoon, the city of Louisville is bracing for protests from far-right activists and those calling for justice in the aftermath of Breonna Taylor's fatal shooting by Louisville, Kentucky, police.

PHOTO: Guest watch a race before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

MORE: Timeline: Inside the investigation of Breonna Taylor's killing and its aftermath

A small scuffle ensued between groups of protesters on Saturday afternoon. An armed group of self-described "patriots" left downtown Louisville and tensions have reportedly calmed down after police arrived in riot gear at a park near the downtown courthouse.

Louisville Metro Police were also on the scene of an apparent domestic incident near Churchill Downs. According to a statement from LMP, a subject was wanted on an active emergency protective order, and had barricaded himself inside a residence with a juvenile. The subject surrendered peacefully before 2:30 p.m., police said, and the incident was not related to the protests.

PHOTO: In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, the Breonna Taylor Memorial at Jefferson Square Park is shown in Louisville, KY. (Imagespace via ZUMA Wire via Newscom, FILE)

Several Louisville officials have weighed in on the city's plans for protests throughout the day.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer posted on Twitter that "since protests began we've seen rumors & misinformation circulating on social media, causing unnecessary worry. [Louisville Metro Police] has a plan and is ready for Kentucky Derby day."

Since protests began, we've seen rumors & misinformation circulating on social media, causing unnecessary worry. @LMPD has a plan and is ready for Kentucky Derby day.https://t.co/oeilSjd8Eh — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 5, 2020

The city of Louisville posted its plans for dealing with protests on Derby Day on its official website. In the statement, the city said it "fully supports First Amendment rights" but "If activities become unlawful, LMPD has plans in place and is prepared to handle the situation."

Story continues

PHOTO: Far-right activist and self-described militia members gather for a rally on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, KY., Sept. 5, 2020. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

MORE: Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, sues police and city of Louisville for immunity

"If people are blocking traffic, creating dangerous conditions on our roadways or trespassing on private property against the wishes of the property owner, the police will cite and/or arrest them. Anyone committing violence or vandalism will be arrested," the statement reads.

PHOTO: Far-right activist and self-described militia members gather for a rally on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, KY., Sept. 5, 2020. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

Since Taylor's death on March 13, when she was shot after three undercover Louisville officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, executed a no-knock warrant at the apartment she shared with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Louisville and other cities across the nation have become hotbeds of protests and counter-protests.

In July, three members of an armed militia were shot in an apparent accident at a protest calling for justice for Taylor in Louisville.

PHOTO: Far-right activists and self-described militia gather on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 5, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

In June, Steven Nelson Lopez who was reported as having a history of mental illness and homelessness, allegedly opened fire into a crowd of protesters in Louisville, Kentucky's, Jefferson Square Park. 27-year-old Tyler Gerth was killed.

PHOTO: Far-right activists and self-described militia members and Black Lives Matter activists scuffle on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 5, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

MORE: 3 members of armed militia injured in shooting at Breonna Taylor protest

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos, Ivan Pereira, Mark Osborne, Jade Lawson and Briana Stewart contributed to this report.

Louisville braces for protests ahead of Kentucky Derby originally appeared on abcnews.go.com