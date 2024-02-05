Louisville celebrates Black History Month with awards ceremony

Black History Month is all about understanding the heritage and struggles of generations of African Americans in the United States. It's a time to celebrate their contributions and accomplishments throughout history.

Celebrated in February each year since 1976, Black History Month has played a central role in shining a light on the many ways African Americans have enriched American culture through countless accomplishments when faced with oppression and inequality.

To commemorate Black History Month in the Louisville area, the YMCA is scheduled to host their 2024 Black Achievers Award Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Galt House Hotel. At the 45th annual event, awards will be presented to the youth and adult achievers of the year, and recognize high school seniors who’ve completed the program, according to a news release from the YMCA.

What is the YMCA's Black Achievers program?

YMCA's Black Achievers program is intended to create equity for youth in education systems and work environments by motivating African American/Black and other minorities to seek out higher education and career goals, according to the YMCA website.

When is the Black Achievers Award Celebration?

The 45th annual Black Achievers Award Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Galt House Hotel. The hotel is located at 140 N. Fourth St. The doors open at 5 p.m. with the celebration program beginning at 5:30 p.m.

How much does it cost to attend?

Tickets are $100 per person or $75 for youth tickets. Virtual attendance is also available for $50. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (502) 587-7405.

Who is receiving awards at the Black Achiever Award Celebration?

Multiple awards will be given at the Black Achievers event for various categories including adult achiever of the year, distinguished achiever of the year and youth achiever of the year. A legacy award will also be given.

The award winners are as follows:

Adult Achiever of the Year

Kevin Bruce, the President and CEO of Bruce Insurance Group, is from Louisville and long worked as a social worker and home school coordinator for Jefferson County Public Schools. He’s an active participant in the YMCA Black Achievers program, serving on the Steering Committee and coordinating the HBCU spring break trip.

Distinguished Achiever of the Year

R. Stephen Tarver acted as he President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville for over 23 years before retiring. He has been actively involved in the YMCA since age 6 and worked for the organization for 51 years in varying positions.

Legacy Award Recipient

Elmer Lucille Allen, a chemist and ceramic artist, graduated from Central High School in 1949. She worked at Brown-Forman for 31 years before retiring in 1997 and then shifted her focus toward an artistic career. Allen is a founding member of the Arts Council of Louisville and helped form the Kentucky Coalition of African American Arts. In 2004, she became the first recipient of the Kentucky Arts Council Governor’s Award in the Arts for Community Arts.

Youth Achiever of the Year

Janae Allen, of Ballard High School, is a senior with college credits from multiple universities. She is president of Kentucky Educators Rising, vice president of her senior class, secretary of Ballard’s Black Student Union and a leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. After graduating from high school, Allen plans to major in Secondary Social Studies Education, as well as political science, according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: