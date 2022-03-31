Louisville cop exonerated after punching protester during Breonna Taylor demonstration

A Louisville police offer who repeatedly punched a protester during a Breonna Taylor demonstration has been exonerated by an internal investigation.

Louisville Metro Police Officer Aaron Ambers, who has been with the department since 2018, was caught on video punching protester Dee Garrett in the face during his arrest on April 19, 2021, in Jefferson Square Park during a Breonna Taylor protest.

As police tried to handcuff Garrett, the officer repeatedly punched him in the head.

But the investigation determined Ambers did not violate police policies.

The investigation also exonerated Sgt. Lisa Nagle, who was at the incident and under investigation for officer intervention.

Public officials — including Mayor Greg Fischer, LMPD Chief Erika Shields and two Metro Council members — condemned the officer's conduct. Garrett filed a lawsuit.

Last year, Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur in an open letter called for Ambers to be fired and outlined several policy violations he believed occurred during the incident.

Charges of resisting arrest and misdemeanor disorderly conduct against Garrett were dropped in July by Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell.

Denorver "Dee" Garrett described what happened after he was repeatedly punched in the face by an LMPD officer during an arrest last weekend that left his eye swollen shut in Louisville, Ky. on Apr. 19, 2021.

