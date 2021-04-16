Louisville cop Jonathan Mattingly writing book about the night Breonna Taylor was killed, but Simon & Schuster drops out

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, one of the three Louisville, Kentucky, police officers who burst into Breonna Taylor’s apartment in March 2020 in a raid that left her dead, is writing book about his experience of that night — but the distributor announced Thursday night it is puling out of the project.

Mattingly, 48, has a book deal with the Post Hill Press, a Tennessee-based outfit that specializes in “conservative political” titles, according to its website. Its illustrious authors list includes Rep. Matt Gaetz, who’s embroiled in an investigation over alleged sex with minors.

Simon & Schuster was originally slated to distribute it, but announced late Thursday night it would not.

“Like much of the American public, earlier today Simon & Schuster learned of plans by distribution client Post Hill Press to publish a book by Jonathan Mattingly,” the company tweeted. “We have subsequently decided not to be involved in the distribution of this book.”

“The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy” will be published this fall, a spokesperson for the imprint told the Louisville Courier Journal.

Taylor, a 26-year-old aspiring EMT and front-line medical worker during the coronavirus pandemic, was fatally shot in the dead of night after Louisville police officers Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Mattingly fired dozens of bullets into her apartment while executing a no-knock warrant. Cosgrove fired the fatal shot, while Mattingly was hit in the femoral artery but made a full recovery.

Hankison was charged with three counts of felony wanton endangerment for shots that flew into the adjoining apartment, and was fired. Cosgrove and Mattingly were not charged with crimes.

The book won’t be the first missive Mattingly has fired off since the shooting. He was recently reprimanded by his department for writing an angry email about the investigation.

Mattingly, the only officer from the raid to speak publicly about that night, has said the public did not have all the facts and that he and his family had received threats that caused them to flee their home at least once, the Courier Journal said. He said the mayor’s office had not released key information that would have rectified misunderstandings, and suggested the motives were political.

He also said that some of what he wrote in the email had been taken out of context — for instance with his assertion that the cops had done “the legal, moral and ethical thing that night,” he was referring to the job, not to Taylor’s killing, with the word “moral,” the Courier Journal noted.

